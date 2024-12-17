Caught on camera: Car driven by 17-year-old drags man, his grandson under it in Delhi (WATCH)

A scary accident occurred in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, on Thursday morning where a 56-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson injured. He was hit and dragged by a speeding car, with the incident occurring at 10:11 am and caught on CCTV camera.

Caught on camera: Car driven by 17-year-old drags man, his grandson under it in Delhi (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured after a car, driven by a 17-year-old, rammed them in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday. The incident was captured on CCTV. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing Rajesh Kumar Kamra walking down the street with his grandson, Mannat, in his arms. A Hyundai Santro then abruptly veered to the right, colliding with banners and a man on a bike before ramming Kamra and dragging the minor with it.

According to the CCTV, the vehicle also struck four persons who were standing and conversing by the side of the road. Kamra, who fell on the ground, turned around to see his grandson trapped under the car's rear wheels. After that, a number of people hurried to the scene, prevented the automobile from reversing, and succeeded in removing the youngster, who was gravely injured, from underneath the car.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 41-year-old man hangs himself over family dispute in Soladevanahalli, probe underway

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by their family members and a police team arrived to analyse the sequence of events leading to the incident. Police arrested the teen and seized the car from his possession. They began legal action against the owner of the vehicle.

Also Read | 'One Nation One Election' bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

According to Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, if a minor commits any offence, the parent or guardian of the minor or motor vehicle owner will be deemed guilty. The offence can attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 with cancellation of vehicle's registration for 12 months.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Want to kidnap you happily Gurugram resident shares uber drivers frightening text check full post here gcw

'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

BREAKING Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway snt

BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19 vkp

Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19

Centre identifies another fake university in Kerala, Delhi tops with 8; CHECK entire list dmn

Centre identifies another fake university in Kerala, Delhi tops with 8; CHECK entire list

Recent Stories

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Want to kidnap you happily Gurugram resident shares uber drivers frightening text check full post here gcw

'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

BREAKING Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway snt

BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones NTI

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon