Caught on camera: Car driven by 17-year-old drags man, his grandson under it in Delhi (WATCH)

A scary accident occurred in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, on Thursday morning where a 56-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson injured. He was hit and dragged by a speeding car, with the incident occurring at 10:11 am and caught on CCTV camera.

A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured after a car, driven by a 17-year-old, rammed them in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Monday. The incident was captured on CCTV. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing Rajesh Kumar Kamra walking down the street with his grandson, Mannat, in his arms. A Hyundai Santro then abruptly veered to the right, colliding with banners and a man on a bike before ramming Kamra and dragging the minor with it.

According to the CCTV, the vehicle also struck four persons who were standing and conversing by the side of the road. Kamra, who fell on the ground, turned around to see his grandson trapped under the car's rear wheels. After that, a number of people hurried to the scene, prevented the automobile from reversing, and succeeded in removing the youngster, who was gravely injured, from underneath the car.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by their family members and a police team arrived to analyse the sequence of events leading to the incident. Police arrested the teen and seized the car from his possession. They began legal action against the owner of the vehicle.

According to Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, if a minor commits any offence, the parent or guardian of the minor or motor vehicle owner will be deemed guilty. The offence can attract imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 with cancellation of vehicle's registration for 12 months.

