The Himachal Pradesh High Court has recorded the state government's assurance that the Kamla Nehru State Hospital for Mother and Child in Shimla will not be converted into residences for legislators and will continue to be used for healthcare.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has recorded the state government's assurance that the premises of Kamla Nehru State Hospital for Mother and Child in Shimla will continue to be used for dedicated healthcare services and will not be converted into residences for legislators.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C. Negi passed the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (CWPIL No. 52 of 2026) filed by Palma Chauhan concerning the future use of the hospital premises.

During the proceedings, the Secretary (Health), Government of Himachal Pradesh, submitted an affidavit before the court stating that there was no proposal to convert the vacated hospital premises into residential accommodation for MLAs. The court recorded the assurance in relation to the built-up infrastructure spread over 18,564.25 square metres, constructed on 16.09 bighas of land at a cost of approximately Rs 20 crore in 2019.

IGMC Space Shortage a Key Concern

The state government also confirmed that the Mother and Child Hospital would continue to function from the Kamla Nehru Hospital premises, thereby retaining the infrastructure for healthcare-related purposes. The proceedings also brought into focus the shortage of space at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, following the shifting of the Gynaecology department.

According to an affidavit submitted by Dr Rita Mittal, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the Kamla Nehru Hospital premises had provided approximately 1,600.95 square metres of space, while the department has currently been allotted 1,329.55 square metres at IGMC Shimla. Of the space at IGMC, around 60.90 square metres is still under construction, the affidavit stated.

The court was informed that the available space at IGMC is therefore less than the area earlier available at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The issue assumes significance in view of the continuing requirement for adequate infrastructure for maternal and child healthcare services.

Court Directs Government to Find Additional Space

During the hearing, the Advocate General informed the court that additional space would be identified and allocated for the concerned department after the Super Specialty Department is shifted to Chamiyana.

The High Court has directed the state government to place on record a detailed affidavit setting out the proposed identification and allocation of the additional space. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 1, 2026. (ANI)