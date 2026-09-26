Congress leaders campaigned in Nandigram for jailed candidate Milan Pradhan ahead of the Assembly by-election. His wife Arpita Pradhan, campaigning on his behalf, alleged he was framed on false charges to stop him from contesting the polls.

Congress leaders, including West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Shubhankar Sarkar, held a campaign march in Nandigram on Friday in support of jailed Congress candidate Milan Pradhan ahead of the Nandigram Assembly by-election.

As Milan Pradhan remains in jail, his wife Arpita Pradhan campaigned on his behalf along with several Congress leaders and workers, appealing to voters to support her husband.

'Imprisoned on false charges'

Speaking during the campaign, Arpita Pradhan said that Milan Pradhan had been associated with the Congress since his college days and alleged that he was imprisoned on false charges to prevent him from contesting the election. “My state of mind is far from good. He was chosen because he has been associated with the Congress party and has loved the party since his college days. He had many friends who joined other parties for the sake of money. Now that he is contesting the election, he has been imprisoned based on false charges. The sole reason for this is to prevent him from running in the election,” she said.

“Since my husband is in jail, I consider it my duty to stand by him and campaign on his behalf,” she added.

'What kind of justice is this?'

Arpita Pradhan said Milan Pradhan had been at the forefront of the land eviction movement in Nandigram and was actively involved in the agitation. She alleged that he and several of his friends were implicated in false cases at the time. “He was at the forefront of the land eviction movement in Nandigram and was actively involved in the agitation. Milan Babu was implicated in false cases at that time, as were many of his friends. Today, those very friends have become powerful figures in society; some have even become Chief Ministers. They are all moving about freely, yet my husband remains in prison. What kind of justice is this?” she said.

She said she wanted the truth to prevail and appealed to the people of Nandigram to stand by Milan Pradhan. “I want truth to prevail. He has been unjustly imprisoned. I want the truth to triumph. I hope the entire population of Nandigram stands by my husband and proves the truth by ensuring Milan Babu's victory,” she said.

Congress supporters also campaigned for Milan Pradhan and appealed to voters ahead of the by-election.