Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan is set to visit Kurukshetra on November 30. He will attend NIT Kurukshetra's 20th Convocation and the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan, held alongside the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav.

VP's Kurukshetra Visit

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will undertake a visit to Kurukshetra, Haryana, on November 30, Vice President's Secretariat said on Saturday.

The Vice-President will participate as the Chief Guest at the 20th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra. He will also attend, as the Chief Guest, the Akhil Bhartiya Devsthanam Sammelan in Kurukshetra, being held on the sidelines of the International Gita Mahotsav.

International Gita Mahotsav Goes Global

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India is taking the message of the Bhagavad Gita to the global stage, with more than 50 Indian missions organising parallel events as part of the International Gita Mahotsav. Addressing the 10th edition of International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, he described the scripture as a universal guide to righteous living that continues to offer "inner strength and spiritual clarity" across nations and generations.

MEA's Role in Global Outreach

Jaishankar said the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Haryana government, the Kurukshetra Development Board, and the partner state, Madhya Pradesh, is working to internationalise the Mahotsav this year. As the lead organisation in this effort, the Ministry has "played a pivotal role in amplifying the Gita's resonance across continents," he said.

The minister noted that missions abroad have selected distinguished foreign scholars to join the celebrations, bringing diverse perspectives to the spiritual dialogue. More than 25 translated editions of the Bhagavad Gita have been collected for exhibition, highlighting its reach across cultures and languages. "May the teachings of the Gita guide humanity towards a more purposeful and enlightened world," he added.

Massive Participation and Future Plans

The International Gita Mahotsav, which began in Kurukshetra on November 15, continues to draw massive public participation. Officials said more than 70 lakh people are expected to attend this year's edition, with eminent personalities from across the country already joining the ongoing events.

A state government spokesperson said Gita Mahotsav celebrations are being held in 50 countries this year with support from the Ministry of External Affairs. Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state for the 2025 edition. (ANI)