The Gujarat government has launched i-Pragati, a tech-driven initiative providing real-time SMS updates on FIRs and case progress. It aims to enhance transparency and make policing citizen-friendly, eliminating frequent police station visits.

In a bid to make policing more transparent, citizen-friendly, and technology-driven, the Gujarat government has introduced i-Pragati Intelligent Progress Reporting And Grievance Addressing through Technology. Launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in May 2025, the initiative ensures that complainants no longer need to make repeated visits to police stations to check the progress of their cases.

How i-Pragati Delivers Real-Time Updates

The i-Pragati system allows citizens to receive real-time updates on their complaints and FIRs directly on their mobile phones. From the moment an FIR is filed, a confirmation message is sent to the complainant, followed by timely notifications on subsequent developments such as panchnama, charge sheet, or arrest updates. The initiative marks a significant step toward digitising police-citizen interactions in Gujarat.

Highlighting the convenience and accountability the platform brings, Gujarat's Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay said that every registered FIR automatically triggers an SMS notification to the complainant's mobile number. "After that, any progress made by the police, such as the panchnama, charge sheet, or other updates, is also sent to the complainant's mobile number," he added.

Centralised System and Citizen Access

At the centre of the system is the State Crime Records Bureau's Help Desk Centre, which manages FIR and digital police data for the entire state. Through the Citizen Portal, people can register complaints, track the status of their cases, and access other police-related services online.

Citizens Welcome the Initiative

Citizens have welcomed the initiative, saying it has made their experience with law enforcement more accessible and less stressful. "Because of i-Pragati, we no longer have to be pushed around at the police station. We receive every update through SMS, which is a very good thing, and everyone should be aware of this and make more and more use of it," said complainant Sunil Desai.

Significant Impact Since Launch

According to government data, between May and August 2025, the system sent over 1.59 lakh SMS alerts on FIR registrations, 1.65 lakh on panchnamas, 1.58 lakh on arrests, and 1.63 lakh on charge sheets.

By merging technology with policing, i-Pragati demonstrates how digital governance can foster accountability, streamline public services, and strengthen trust between citizens and the state. (ANI)