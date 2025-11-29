J&K CM Omar Abdullah stated the tourism sector had a tough year due to low footfall and a dry November. He expressed hope that a good spell of December snowfall would significantly boost tourist arrivals across the valley and revive the sector.

J&K Banks on Snowfall to Revive Tourism

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that the region's tourism sector has faced a challenging year due to low footfall and is now banking heavily on a good spell of snowfall in December to revive arrivals.

Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah noted that a dry November has affected destinations. However, he added that steady tourist inflow continues, and fresh snowfall is expected to boost arrivals across the valley significantly. "Wherever there are business-to-business relations, it is expected that people associated with the tourism industry will benefit. The biggest factor contributing to tourism is promotion and marketing... This year has not been easy for us when it comes to tourism. Be it Pahalgam, or Delhi, or Nowgam... The biggest factor contributing to footfall in this season is snow. November has been dry. We are hoping for a good spell of snow in December... Tourists are still coming to Pahalgam and other parts of the valley, but snowfall will further boost tourism..."

Recent Tragedies Impact the Region

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly a targeted terrorist attack on tourists, primarily Hindus, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and injured 20 others. A total of 15 people were killed, and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi. In J-K's Nowgam, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late on November 14 night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building.

CM Expresses Frustration with Central Government

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during a press conference expressed frustration over the central government's interference in state matters, saying they're being unfairly targeted. He emphasised that no one has the right to illegally occupy government land, but criticised the targeting of a single community. Abdullah urged the central government to implement the J&K Reorganisation Act fairly and restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. He believes the central government should respect the separation of powers and fulfil its promises.