A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has developed an AI-powered teacher named Sophie, drawing widespread attention after a video of the robot "teaching" in a classroom went viral. The student, identified as Aditya Kumar, is a Class 12 student at Shiv Charan Inter College, where the demonstration was recorded.

The robot, built using the same technology that is used by major robotics manufacturers, not only answers questions but can also substitute a teacher in school when needed, leaving even tech experts amazed.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the AI teacher, created using a Large Language Model (LLM) chipset, can be seen introducing herself and responding to questions posed by Aditya. The robot says, “I am an AI teacher robot. My name is Sophie, and I was invented by Aditya. I teach at Shivcharan Inter College, Bulandshahr. Children, do you want to know anything from me?”

Aditya tested the robot's general knowledge by asking who the first President of India was, to which Sophie correctly answered Dr Rajendra Prasad. When asked to name the country's first Prime Minister, she responded accurately: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Aditya explains, “I used an LLM chipset to build this robot. This is the same chip that big companies use in their robots. For now, Sophie can only speak, but we are working on making it capable of writing as well.” Aditya also said that every district should have a research lab so that students can work on their ideas.

“If a teacher is absent on any day, this robot can teach the children. It will work like a substitute teacher", said Aditya. Currently, Sophie only speaks Hindi, but Aditya plans to add multi-language support in the future.

Aditya said that if students get the right environment for research, thousands of new technologies can be developed in India. “Every district should have a laboratory where students can conduct research. I got a lab, and that's why this was possible.”