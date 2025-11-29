AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, after being released by the Gauhati High Court, accused Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of acting like a 'king' or 'don'. He called his detention under the NSA 'illegal' and an 'act of vengeance' by the BJP government.

CM thinks he is a 'king', a 'don': AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam

Days after the Gauhati High Court quashed his detention orders and directed that he be released, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Saturday said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks of himself as a "king" or a "don" of Assam adding that all of his previous detentions have been "illegal" and done with the act of venegance.

Speaking to ANI, Aminul Islam said, "It is an atrocity committed by the present BJP government, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks of himself as a king. And a don of the state. He can do anything, whatever he thinks, whatever he wishes, he can do anything. Without any reason, without any valid cause, He arrested me under the NSA on May 14 this year. Before that, I was arrested under a case registered in Nagaon Sadar police station, and the case was for my statement about the Pahalgam attack."

"After examining my statement, the Nagaon Court granted me bail within 15 days. But on that day, the state government refused to release me and issued an order that I was detained under the NSA because, if I went outside, social peace could not be maintained. But it was only the state government's revenge because I criticised it very harshly during the last budget session," he added.

Islam expressed gratitude to the Gauhati High Court over his release. "The Court passed a verdict that the detention order was illegal and I was detained illegally without any valid cause, and they ordered the government to release me immediately," he said.

Assam govt 'misusing NSA': AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain

Earlier, AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain on Thursday criticised the Assam government after a court ordered the release of fellow party MLA Aminul Islam from custody under the National Security Act (NSA).

Speaking to ANI, Hussain alleged that the state government has been "misusing the NSA" for political purposes. "The court has ordered the release of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam from NSA custody. The Assam government is misusing the NSA," he said.

Hussain asserted that the court's decision reinforces the party's stand that the detention was unjustified. He added that legal procedures must not be weaponised against elected representatives or citizens. (ANI)