For Independence Day, Telangana govt under CM A Revanth Reddy is focusing on youth welfare and employment. The vision is a state free from hunger and unemployment, while other states like UP and Haryana begin 'Har Ghar Tiranga' events.

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day on August 15, the Telangana government is placing renewed emphasis on welfare, employment and opportunities for the youth, the CMO stated in a press release. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the focus is on strengthening support for deserving families and ensuring that the benefits of development reach those who need them most.

"For millions of people, welfare is not simply a government scheme. It is the foundation of dignity and security. Employment is not merely a statistic. It is the opportunity for a young person to build an independent life and support a family," Telangana CMO said.

This Independence Day, Telangana will celebrate a vision of development in which welfare and growth move together, where economic progress creates opportunities and government support provides security to vulnerable families. CMO stated that the goal is a Telangana where no one is left behind and where independence means freedom from hunger, insecurity, unemployment and hopelessness. CM Revanth Reddy's message states, "The true celebration of independence is creating a Telangana where every citizen can live with dignity, opportunity and hope."

Nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Meanwhile, all states are gearing up for the Independence Day celebrations. "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign has begun in the NDA-ruled states.

Tiranga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow. The Chief Minister joined BJP leaders and party workers during the yatra, which was held to mark the spirit of patriotism and pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought for India's independence. Participants carried the Tricolour during the procession as they took part in the Tiranga Yatra in the state capital.

Haryana Celebrates with Half Marathon

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a State-Level Half Marathon in Narnaul, organised under the 'Haryana Uday Abhiyan' with the theme "Har Ghar Tiranga" ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)