Vice President CP Radhakrishnan lauded student achievements at DCRUST's 8th Convocation, highlighting that 64% of gold medal winners were women. He urged graduates to contribute to 'Viksit Bharat' and say 'No' to drugs.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) in Murthal, where he lauded the achievements of students and emphasised the importance of innovation, values, and nation-building.

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VP Highlights Women's Achievements, Urges Nation-Building

In a post on X, VP said, "Graced the 8th Convocation of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology in Murthal, Haryana today. Congratulating the graduates, the Vice President noted with pride that 64% of gold medal winners are women, reflecting the positive impact of initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. He urged students to embrace emerging technologies, contribute to nation-building, and work towards the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further added, "Calling upon the youth to stay rooted in values, he also appealed to them to say a firm 'No' to drugs and become ambassadors of a healthy, progressive society. The Governor of Haryana and Chancellor of the University, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion."

Haryana CM Welcomes Vice President, Congratulates Graduates

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended a warm welcome to the Vice President on behalf of the people of Haryana.

In a post on X, Saini congratulated all the students, teachers, and parents for their hard work and success. "Today, in Murthal (Sonipat), on the occasion of the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, we extend a warm welcome, on behalf of all the people of Haryana, to the Vice President CP Radhakrishnan for gracing the event with his presence. This occasion is a symbol of the hard work, dedication, and achievements of the students. Heartiest congratulations to all the students, teachers, and parents on this success. Our government is committed to empowering the youth through education, self-reliance, and global competence. I am confident that each of you will illuminate the name of our nation and state with your knowledge and skills," he wrote on X.

The event was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and several dignitaries. (ANI)