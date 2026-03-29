VP CP Radhakrishnan addressed the National Consultation 2026 on Tele-Law, stressing that access to justice is a right for all. He highlighted new criminal laws and technology's role in democratising legal services and easing the burden on courts.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday addressed the National Consultation 2026 on Tele-Law initiative of the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme, organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice in New Delhi, and underscored the need for accessible, affordable and timely justice for all citizens.

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'Justice a Right, Not a Privilege'

Vice President's Secretariat in an official statement said that the VP Radhakrishnan emphasised that access to justice is a cornerstone of democracy, stating, "the National consultation reflects a collective commitment to ensuring that justice is not a privilege for a few but a right available to all."

Highlighting recent legal reforms, the Vice President noted that the transition to new criminal laws, marks a historic shift towards a more citizen-centric justice system by simplifying procedures and improving efficiency.

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Role of Technology and Linguistic Inclusion

He underlined the transformative role of technology in governance, citing initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and tele-medicine, and described the Tele-Law initiative as a powerful tool to democratise legal services.

He noted that pre-litigation legal advice can help resolve disputes early, reduce unnecessary litigation and ease the burden on courts.

Stressing the importance of linguistic inclusion, the Vice President highlighted efforts to make the Constitution available in multiple regional languages and called for legal consultations to be provided in local languages to enhance understanding and participation.

Prioritising Inclusivity and Commending Stakeholders

Outlining key priorities, he emphasised inclusivity, quality, accountability, and innovation with purpose. He called for focused efforts to ensure last-mile delivery of legal services, particularly for women, rural and marginalised communities.

The Vice President commended para-legal volunteers, Common Service Centres, panel lawyers and other stakeholders for their grassroots contributions in expanding access to justice.

He also lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice and partner organisations for leveraging technology to build a more responsive, inclusive and equitable legal ecosystem.

New Initiatives and Tools for Legal Awareness

During the occasion, the Vice President unveiled several knowledge products and technology-driven innovations aimed at enhancing legal awareness, outreach, and service delivery.

He launched the "Voice of Beneficiaries" Booklet 2025-26, which captures compelling stories of individuals whose lives have been positively impacted through Tele-Law services.

He also launched 'Nyaya Setu', an AI-powered chatbot developed to act as a digital bridge between citizens and legal services.

As per the release, the Vice President also introduced the Nyaya Setu Mascot, conceptualised as a relatable and accessible symbol of justice delivery, aimed at strengthening public engagement, especially among rural and digitally underserved populations.

A series of legal awareness comic books, developed in collaboration with National Law University, Delhi, was also launched during the event.

Union Minister of State(I/C) for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other dignitaries were present during the occasion.

(ANI)