Vice President C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 'Mannam Smrithi Mandapam' in Delhi, hailing reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan's contributions to saving 'Sanatan' in Kerala and his role in achieving 100% literacy and social equality.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday inaugurated the 'Mannam Smrithi Mandapam' and unveiled the bust of legendary social reformer 'Bharath Kesari' Mannathu Padmanabhan in the national capital, asserting that without Padmanabhan's contributions, "Sanatan" would not have survived in Keralam.

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Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi was also present at the event of the Nair Service Society (NSS) held to celebrate the cultural and social legacy of Keralam, in the national capital.

VP: 'Without Padmanabhan, Sanatan Would Not Be in Kerala'

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President drew a powerful parallel between Adi Shankaracharya and Mannathu Padmanabhan. "It is the duty of everyone to respect the legacy of social reformers. If there had been no Shankaracharya from Kalady, there would be no Sanatana Dharma in India. Similarly, without Narayana Guru and Mannathu Padmanabhan ji, there would be no Sanatana in Kerala," the Vice President stated.

Highlighting Kerala's milestone of 100 per cent literacy, the Vice President noted that this achievement was not the work of any single political party, but the result of the efforts of great reformers like Narayana Guru and Mannathu Padmanabhan. "100 per cent literacy came only to one place in India, which is Keralam. It is not just because of any political party, but by reformers like Padmanabhan. His Smrithi Mandapam and statue are beyond just a structure; rather, we are paying great respect to our mother earth through such reformers," he added.

A Champion of Social Reform

Recalling the early life of the 'Bharath Kesari', the Vice President stated that Padmanabhan devoted his life to community service at a time when the concept of social reform was largely unknown. He praised Padmanabhan's voice against social discrimination and his role in the "community renaissance" which promoted equal dignity for all, irrespective of caste. "Nobody knew what social reform was when he began his work. He devoted his life to community service and rose voice against social discrimination. Community renaissance was promoted by him as equal dignity irrespective of any caste a person belonged to. His life reminds us of social progress. Inclusivity helps us grow as a holistic nation. Now nobody is underprivileged; everyone is privileged, that is because of Mannam ji," the Vice President said.

The Vice President also congratulated the Nair society for bringing the memorial into reality and emphasised that "The preservation of the culture of Keralam through Kalaripayattu and Mohiniyattam is a sign and symbol of the state's enduring identity."

Highlighting Mannam's role in the historic 'Vaikom Satyagraha', the Vice President added, "He believed that every human being deserved equal dignity. In those days, every movement was based on caste, but he came out of that to preach inclusiveness. Today, we are all privileged because of his sacrifices."

Radhakrishnan highlighted that alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Mannathu Padmanabhan played a significant role in championing the cause of the socially deprived. "His active participation in the historic Vaikom Satyagraha remains one of the defining chapters of India's social reform movement. The success of that movement opened the public roads surrounding the Vaikom temple to the socially underprivileged at that time. Now nobody is underprivileged, everybody is privileged. That is all because of Mannam ji," the Vice President said.

Suresh Gopi Hails Mannam as a 'True Karma Yogi'

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, expressed deep pride in the growth of the NSS in Delhi, noting that the organisation now supports over 25,000 families in the region. "No matter how far we travel from Keralam, our roots remain unshakeable, stubborn, and firm," Gopi said.

Describing Mannam as a "true Karma Yogi," the Minister emphasized that the reformer lived not for transient pleasures, but for "tireless nation-building and an unwavering commitment to bringing society together." Gopi further drew a parallel between the reformer's legacy and the current leadership, stating that in Vice President Radhakrishnan, the community sees the same "Nation First" ethos.

The Mannam Smruthi Mandapam is envisioned as more than just a structure, it is a cultural hub for the Malayali diaspora. Minister Suresh Gopi said he hoped the memorial would serve as a source of inspiration for younger generations, reminding them of the "sacrifice, courage, and vision" required to build a just society.

Legacy of the NSS Founder

The event marks a milestone for the NSS, which continues to keep the 19th-century reformer's message of social equality and education alive in the 21st century.

Mannathu Padmanabhan, the founder of the Nair Service Society (NSS), is revered for his tireless work in the fields of education and social justice, and for his leadership in the movement for the rights of the marginalised in Keralam. The social reformer was born in the closing decades of the 19th century in Perunnai, a village in Changanacherry taluk of the erstwhile state of Travancore. Captivated by Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of Satyagraha, Mannam led a Satyagraha march called "Savarnajatha" for the sake of the untouchables. It ultimately led to the "Temple Entry Proclamation." (ANI)