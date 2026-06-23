Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed V.O. Chidambaranar Port as a sustainable model, citing a 45% cut in carbon emissions. The port also launched a Kendriya Vidyalaya, a green hydrogen project, and the PortGPT mobile application.

VOC Port a Model for Sustainable Development

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) has emerged as a model for sustainable maritime development in India, citing a 45 per cent reduction in net carbon emissions and significant progress in renewable energy adoption and green infrastructure development.

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Speaking at an event where a series of sustainability, education and innovation initiatives were dedicated at the port, Sonowal referred to the findings of VOCPA's first Sustainability Report, which showed that renewable energy now offsets nearly 94 per cent of the port's energy-consumption equivalent. "VOC Port is demonstrating what can be achieved when infrastructure development is guided by sustainability, innovation and community welfare. The port's achievement in reducing net carbon emissions by 45% is a significant milestone in India's journey towards greener and more responsible maritime growth," Sonowal said.

According to the report, carbon intensity per tonne of cargo handled at the port has been reduced by nearly half over the past four years. The Minister said the initiatives reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating modern, sustainable and future-ready infrastructure while investing in people, technology and the environment.

Education and Community Initiatives

A key development during the event was the commencement of academic activities for the 2026-27 session at Kendriya Vidyalaya, VOC Port. Established with the approval of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the school will initially function from the Port School campus and cater to children of port employees, Central government personnel and the local community.

Describing education as an important instrument of social transformation, Sonowal said the institution would strengthen educational infrastructure in Tuticorin while expanding access to affordable, high-quality education.

Innovation and Strategic Partnerships

The Minister also released an IIM Calcutta case study titled "The Hydrogen Pivot: Orchestrating the Green Transition at V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority," documenting the port's transition towards renewable energy, electrification and green hydrogen development, including the commissioning of a green hydrogen pilot project.

VOC Port was also recognised as a Scope-2 Emission Free Port, reflecting its transition towards clean energy and low-carbon operations.

In another development, VOCPA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara, to promote collaboration in research, innovation, logistics education, skill development and sustainable port operations. The partnership is expected to facilitate the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Maritime Logistics and Port Management while creating new opportunities for industry-academia engagement.

Sonowal also launched the PortGPT mobile application, making VOC Port the first major port in the country to extend an enterprise-grade generative artificial intelligence platform through a dedicated mobile application aimed at improving operational efficiency, knowledge management and data-driven decision-making while supporting the port's long-term digital transformation goals. (ANI)