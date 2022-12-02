Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection

    On November 28, the Kerala High Court was informed by the state government that steps will be taken to recover the loss suffered due to the violent protest and attack over the Vizhinjam seaport incident from the protesters.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    Officials from the Adani Group on Friday (December 2) moved the Kerala High Court seeking the assistance of central forces to continue with construction at the Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. The area had earlier witnessed violent protests, halting the work.

    Hearing the plea filed by the Adani Group against obstruction and blockade due to protests, Justice Anu Sivaraman asked the state and central governments to discuss the possibility of deploying the central forces.

    The court asked the state and central governments to file their reply with regard to the petition by the Adani Group and the matter will be further heard on December 7.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government informed the court that cases were registered against numerous persons, including the Bishop, with regard to the violence and five persons were arrested. However, the multi-billion industry informed the court that many accused in the case, including many priests, are still at the protest site.

    Earlier, the state government had informed the court that 40 police personnel were injured in the Vizhinjam police station attack in which 3,000 protesters took part.

    The court had multiple times asked the protesters not to block the road to the port premises and had asked the government to remove the shed erected by the agitators as part of their protests.

    However, on November 7, the government had told the court that it was unable to demolish the protest tents at the port due to the presence of children, pregnant women and aged people among the agitators.

    Adani Group had earlier claimed that the court's order to provide police protection for the construction work was not implemented. It has also sought demolition of a tent set up at the protest site.

