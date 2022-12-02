Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Try for single-party govt': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to voters; promises 'corruption free' MCD

    Arvind Kejriwal said that the same party had never controlled the Delhi government and the MCD and called for change. While addressing a Town Hall-style meeting of traders in the national capital, Kejriwal said there is an urgent need for change in MCD.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    A day before the civic body elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to give the Aam Aadmi Party one chance to clean up the 'corruption-infested MCD' on Friday, 

    According to Kejriwal, there is an urgent need for Change in MCD. Kejriwal said, "Change is required. One of the primary reasons behind the shift is ego. If there is no change, it leads to ego, which is exactly what happened with the BJP in Gujarat. They've ruled MCD for 15 years, and Change is the need."

     

    "It has never happened in all these years that the same party leads the Delhi government and MCD. This time, let us strive to build a single-party administration. I will also feel at ease. I'll contact both the MLA and the councillor and inquire as to why the work was not completed,' he continued.

    The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that the MCD was mired in corruption and that the BJP had no plans to clean it up.

    "MCD has a corruption issue. The intent is unclear. If they had a clear objective, all problems would have been solved. We completed various projects. If we win the MCD election, we will be able to fix the corruption problem in three to four months," Kejriwal said.

    Traders from around the city expressed their concerns to the CM, who assured them their issues would be addressed.

    The civic elections, involving 250 wards, are scheduled for December 4, with the AAP, BJP, and Congress as the three main competitors. On December 7, votes will be counted.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
