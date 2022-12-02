Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation

    The Consumer Forum found that while the advertised mileage for the 2014 Ford Classic Diesel was above 32 km per litre, the result of the tests conducted by the expert commissioner was only 19.6 km per litre.
     

    No mileage as advertised Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    A 2014 Ford Classic Diesel owner who complained that his vehicle was not providing the advertised mileage received Rs 3 lakh in compensation from a Kerala consumer court. Investigations have revealed that a car's real mileage was 40% lower than the advertised rate of 32 km/l, which the business had advertised.

    The Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Thrissur, presided over by President CT Sabu and members Sreeja S and Ram Mohan R, found that the advertised mileage was above 32 km/l while the result of the tests conducted by the expert commissioner was 19.6km/l.

    

    While announcing the verdict, the judge said, "The justifications and arguments advanced by the opposing parties to understand the significant discrepancy between the stated and actual mileage of the in question automobile are beyond the pale for any man of normal caution."

    The court further noted that by claiming a false mileage for the vehicle, both the vendor, Kairali Ford, and the manufacturer, Ford India Pvt. Ltd., had engaged in unfair business practises.

    The car's maker, Ford India Pvt. ltd., touted the vehicle as having a mileage of more than 32 kilometres per litre of diesel. The complainant claimed that she had bought the automobile after being seduced by this promise. She only received 16 km/l of mileage, though. She also voiced her displeasure over the car's damaged tyre after 10,000 kilometers.

    

    As a result, it gave the complaint a sum of Rs 1,50,000 as compensation for the harm done to her finances and 1,50,000 as restitution for the suffering and difficulty she endured. She was also ordered to get an extra Rs 10,000 to cover legal fees.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
