YSRCP launched a statewide campaign alleging the Andhra Pradesh coalition government has failed to protect the interests of Backward Classes (BCs), citing a lack of political representation, unfulfilled promises, and delays in student fee reimbursement.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday announced a statewide campaign alleging that the Andhra Pradesh coalition government had failed to safeguard the interests of the Backward Classes (BCs).

Former minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, MLC Ramesh Yadav and former MP Margani Bharat said the party would organise a major BC convention in Vijayawada followed by zonal meetings across the state.

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The Backward Classes had been denied political representation, welfare benefits and constitutional opportunities over the past two years.

They said the campaign would seek to highlight these issues and take them directly to the people.

YSRCP Alleges Neglect of Backward Classes

The leaders alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had not appointed a BC leader as Deputy Chief Minister and had failed to fully constitute BC Corporations by appointing their chairpersons.

They claimed that the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had constituted 56 BC Corporations in a single phase and ensured greater political representation for backward communities.

They further alleged that the coalition government had not fulfilled promises made to BCs in its election manifesto and claimed that BC students were facing hardship due to delays in fee reimbursement.

The leaders also claimed that the previous YSRCP government had initiated steps to provide 34 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections, but the move was blocked following legal intervention during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.

Reaffirming the party's commitment to BC welfare, they said the YSRCP would intensify its campaign across Andhra Pradesh and take the issue of alleged injustice to Backward Classes to every household.

Broader Criticisms Against Coalition Govt

Earlier on Saturday, YSRCP criticised the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election promises and adopted a vindictive approach towards the opposition.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the coalition government had failed to deliver on its poll assurances and questioned the accountability of the alleged Rs 3 lakh crore borrowing by the state government.

He further alleged that promises made to women remained unfulfilled, education reforms had come to a standstill, school bags and kits had not been distributed, and the functioning of government hospitals had deteriorated. (ANI)