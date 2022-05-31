Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

"They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide and Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford University," Vivek Agnihotri said.

'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri has once again claimed that the Hindu voice has been curbed at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

The filmmaker, who is currently in Europe as part of a Humanity Tour, took to Twitter to express his angst against the University administration.

In a video tweet, he said, "Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ."

"The president-elect is a Pakistani. Please share & support me in this most difficult fight," Agnihotri added.

In the video that he shared on the social media platform, Agnihotri can be heard saying that when he visited Cambridge University, he was informed at the last minute that he cannot video record the event.

"Now, this is 100 per cent curbing of freedom of expression and this happened because few Pakistanis and Kashmiri Muslim students protested against Indians," he said.

He further called the Oxford Union 'Hinduphobic'.

"...Just before his arrival at Oxford University, he was informed that there had been a double booking, and his event had been postponed to July 1."

He also added that the Hindus are a minority group at Oxford University, and termed the incident 'oppression of the minority'.

"Just a few hours before, they said, 'Sorry we made a mistake, there was a double-booking so therefore we cannot host you today.' And without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1, because there would be no student, and there is no point in doing an event. Are they cancelling me? No, they want to cancel the democratically elected Government of India, especially Narendra Modi. They want to label us as fascists and Islamophobic," he further said.

"Now, as if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic, but making the film on the truth is Islamophobic. They are not cancelling me, they are cancelling the genocide and Hindus. You have to understand that Hindus are a minority in Oxford University, and this is the oppression of the minority. This is Hinduphobia, this is fascism. This is the same Oxford University which has hosted dictators and fascists, including Indira Gandhi and Bhuttos’ son and many African radical elements," he added.

Agnihotri also sought people's support for the cause and said that he is going to lodge a case against them and 'claim all the damages'.

Earlier this month, the Delhi-based Foreign Correspondents Club had cancelled the filmmaker's event just hours before his programme. Later, he held a press conference in a hostel in central Delhi.

