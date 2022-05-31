Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled

    "They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide and Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford University," Vivek Agnihotri said.

    Vivek Agnihotri calls Oxford University 'Hinduphobic' after event is cancelled
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Oxford, First Published May 31, 2022, 9:16 PM IST

    'The Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri has once again claimed that the Hindu voice has been curbed at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. 

    The filmmaker, who is currently in Europe as part of a Humanity Tour, took to Twitter to express his angst against the University administration. 

    Also Read: Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    In a video tweet, he said, "Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ."

    "The president-elect is a Pakistani. Please share & support me in this most difficult fight," Agnihotri added.

    In the video that he shared on the social media platform, Agnihotri can be heard saying that when he visited Cambridge University, he was informed at the last minute that he cannot video record the event. 

    "Now, this is 100 per cent curbing of freedom of expression and this happened because few Pakistanis and Kashmiri Muslim students protested against Indians," he said.

    He further called the Oxford Union 'Hinduphobic'. 

    "...Just before his arrival at Oxford University, he was informed that there had been a double booking, and his event had been postponed to July 1."

    He also added that the Hindus are a minority group at Oxford University, and termed the incident 'oppression of the minority'.

    "Just a few hours before, they said, 'Sorry we made a mistake, there was a double-booking so therefore we cannot host you today.' And without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1, because there would be no student, and there is no point in doing an event. Are they cancelling me? No, they want to cancel the democratically elected Government of India, especially Narendra Modi. They want to label us as fascists and Islamophobic," he further said.

    "Now, as if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic, but making the film on the truth is Islamophobic. They are not cancelling me, they are cancelling the genocide and Hindus. You have to understand that Hindus are a minority in Oxford University, and this is the oppression of the minority. This is Hinduphobia, this is fascism. This is the same Oxford University which has hosted dictators and fascists, including Indira Gandhi and Bhuttos’ son and many African radical elements," he added.

    Agnihotri also sought people's support for the cause and said that he is going to lodge a case against them and 'claim all the damages'. 

    Earlier this month, the Delhi-based Foreign Correspondents Club had cancelled the filmmaker's event just hours before his programme. Later, he held a press conference in a hostel in central Delhi.

    Also Read: Rajya Sabha Election: Why Nitish Kumar ignored his friend, and chose 'outsiders'

    Last Updated May 31, 2022, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar-tgy

    Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    On World No Tobacco Day sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik sends strong message gcw

    On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

    India places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

    Char Dham yatra guide From essential items to carry to important guidelines know it all gcw

    Char Dham yatra guide: From essential items to carry to important guidelines; know it all

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising - gps

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising

    Recent Stories

    Watch Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: Five-month-old baby does plank with mother; netizens amazed

    Watch People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar-tgy

    Watch: People loot fishes as truck overturns in Bihar

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

    Who is Maithili Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide drb

    Who is Maithili? Telugu actor rushed to hospital after attempting suicide

    On World No Tobacco Day sand art by Sudarshan Pattnaik sends strong message gcw

    On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon