Rajya Sabha Election: Why Nitish Kumar ignored his friend, and chose 'outsiders'

In a major political development in Bihar, the Janata Dal-United has denied a third term in Rajya Sabha to its senior leader RCP Singh, who is also a minister in the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Anish Kumar examines the reasons that led to the falling apart between two friends -- Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh

Singh, who is considered to be the number two in the party, has been isolated since he became the minister at the Centre in 2019. Asianet Newsable spoke to a number of political observers and analysts in the state to know the reasons that led to the falling apart between two friends -- Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh.

They belong to the same community (Kurmi) and same district (Nalanda). There are several reasons that blocked Singh's entry into the Upper House from the JDU quota.

"In his political career, Nitish Kumar has been sidelining a lot of leaders in the party. RCP is the latest one," Political analyst Arun Kumar Pandey told Asianet Newsable.

As per Pandey, "It was being believed that a parallel system is being run in the JD-U by RCP Singh. There was a perception in the party that he is getting closer to the BJP. RCP Singh and Nitish Kumar were together since 1998 and in this period Nitish Kumar made him his principal secretary, and party president and also sent him to Rajya Sabha. But no leader wants any parallel or independent system besides him."

Caste census and UP elections

In Bihar, the caste census is gaining momentum. Nitish Kumar himself and his opposition RJD want it to be done. But the chief minister found Singh taking a slight line with the BJP. He was also assigned to crack a deal with the BJP for the Uttar Pradesh elections, but the party believes that Singh did not take it seriously. The two parties failed to contest together.

What's next?

According to Pandey, Singh is not a factor in Bihar politics. He is there because of Nitish Kumar. "There is no political danger in Bihar because of him. Caste politics is the reality in Bihar and as of day Nitish Kumar is the leader of his community. Singh too belongs to the same community -- Kurmi."

What would be the BJP's stand?

At this juncture, the BJP would be looking at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections only and Singh does not matter to them. "BJP cannot sideline Nitish. He has been known for taking desperate decisions. Nitish Kumar is the need of the hour for the BJP in the state," Pandey said.

Another political observer Ravi Upadhyay has echoed similar views.

In the current political scenario, Singh has been isolated completely. Still, one month is left before his tenure in Rajya Sabha to get over.

"For ministership, it also depends on the wisdom of the prime minister. He can be given another 6 months to continue. He has to get elected in either of the Houses in six months to continue," Upadhyay said.

No third term given in JDU

"For a month it was in the public domain that Singh will not get a third term in the Upper House. JD-U has never given the third tenure to any of its members," he said.

Factionalism in JDU

"Incumbent party president Lalan Singh and Senior leader Upendra Kushwaha have always been against him in the party," Arun Kumar Pandey added.

"The two factions were clearly visible in the party since he became the minister in the Narendra Modi government and Lalan Singh was made party president," Ravi Upadhyay said.

Why were outsiders chosen?

JD-U has chosen its Jharkhand unit chief Khiru Mahto and 62-year-old Anil Hegde from Karnataka for the Upper House.

As per Upadhyay, Nitish Kumar wants to expand his party's base in other parts of the country. The JD-U had also contested in Manipur and won five seats in the recently-concluded elections.

Is the party on the brink of breaking up?

Upadhyay said there seems no possibility of a breakup. "Since last night no office bearers of the party has been visited his residence. All the elected members are united and putting their weight behind Nitish Kumar. Lalan Singh had already sidelined his loyalists in the party."

