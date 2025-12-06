Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. He called Ambedkar's life and principles a source of inspiration, highlighting his fight for equality, justice, and social upliftment through education.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tribute to the portrait of Constitution Maker and architect of modern India Dr B R Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Saturday.

Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Baba Saheb's thoughts, principles and struggle are a source of inspiration not only for Indian society, but for all of humanity. Every chapter of his life teaches us that even in difficult circumstances, strong willpower, education and dedication towards equality can bring positive change in society.

The Chief Minister said, "Dr. Ambedkar not only established democratic values in the Constitution of India but also laid the foundation for ensuring equal rights and justice for every section of society. He continuously fought against social discrimination and described education as the most effective medium for social upliftment."

"Baba Saheb's teachings and his ideas will continue to inspire society forever. His unwavering commitment towards equality, justice and human rights will continue to illuminate our path," he added.

Haryana Govt Follows Ambedkar's Ideals

Saini said that the Haryana Government, following the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar, is committed to connecting the deprived, economically weak and backward sections of society with the mainstream. Several welfare policies are being implemented in the State to ensure quality education, employment, social security and equality of opportunities.

A Call to Citizens

The Chief Minister called upon citizens to draw inspiration from the life of Dr. Ambedkar and contribute towards strengthening mutual brotherhood, social harmony and democratic values. (ANI)