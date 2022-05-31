Govt places 'Make in India' order for ASTRA Mk-I BVR missile

Air to Air missile with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capability provides large standoff ranges to own fighter aircraft, which can neutralise the enemy's jets without exposing itself to their air defence measures.

Giving a major boost to the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India' campaign, the defence ministry has inked a deal with Bharat Dynamics Limited to procure ASTRA Mk-I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile System and associated equipment worth Rs 2,900 crore for Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

The DRDO-designed and developed system will be procured under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Air to Air missile with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capability provides large standoff ranges to own fighter aircraft, which can neutralise the enemy's jets without exposing themselves to their air defence measures. It would help in gaining and sustaining superiority of the airspace.

As per the defence ministry, this missile system is technologically and economically superior to many such imported missile systems.

Successful test firing

The DDRO and the Indian Air Force have jointly successfully carried out trials on fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI. The system will be integrated with other fighter jets in a phased manner, including the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

The Indian Navy will equip this missile system on the MiG 29-K fighter aircraft.

The DRDO has already done a Transfer of Technology for the production of the ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems to the BDL. Its production is in progress.

"This project will act as a catalyst for the development of Infrastructure and Testing facilities at BDL. It will also create opportunities for several MSMEs in aerospace technology for a period of at least 25 years," the ministry said.

About a year back, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council had given approval for the procurement of ASTRA missiles for the Air Force and Navy.

With a 15-kilogram high-explosive pre-fragmented warhead, the ASTRA missile system has a range of over 70 km and can fly towards its target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour. It has all-weather, day and night capability. The DRDO is also working on an extended-range variant of the ASTRA missile system, designated as MK-2, with a range of around 300 kilometres.

