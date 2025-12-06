Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 70th death anniversary in Agartala. He lauded Ambedkar's role in drafting a Constitution that grants equal status, rights, and opportunities to every citizen.

Tripura Governor Leads Tributes on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu attended a program organised by the Scheduled Castes (SC) Welfare Department of the Government of Tripura at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala to mark the 70th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar. On the occasion, the Governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his speech, Governor Nallu highlighted the rich legacy of BR Ambedkar and stated that the Constitution of India was drafted under his chairmanship. He gave us a Constitution which grants equal status, rights, and opportunities to every citizen of the country. The provision of a reservation policy was established in the Constitution to uplift the status of backward and downtrodden communities. The right to adult franchise for women and to contest elections was another important feature of the Indian Constitution. The Governor said that following the principles and policies framed by the Constitution would be the best tribute to Ambedkar.

Dignitaries Laud Ambedkar's Contributions

SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das also spoke on the occasion, detailing the rich contributions of Ambedkar to India and his work for uplifting the downtrodden.

During the program, the welcome speech was delivered by Deepa D Nair, Secretary of the Scheduled Caste Department, Government of Tripura. The vote of thanks was delivered by Biswajit Shil, Sabhadipati in charge of Pashchim Tripura Zilla Parishad.

Other dignitaries present included Deepak Majumdar, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation; MLA Mina Rani Sarkar; and Pinaki Das Chowdhury.

Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in the country's social justice movement. Leaders across the political spectrum and citizens nationwide remember his role in shaping India's democratic framework and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

Nationwide Tributes

Dr Ambedkar, who served as India's first Law Minister, played a central role in drafting the Constitution, emphasising equality before law, protection of fundamental rights, and the creation of institutions to safeguard social and economic justice. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament in New Delhi.