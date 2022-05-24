Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vismaya dowry death case: Kerala court sentences husband to 10 years’ jail, imposes Rs 12 lakh fine

    The court held Kumar guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 304-B (dowry death), 306 (abetment to suicide), and 498-A (any intentional behaviour likely to lead the lady to commit herself). Vismaya was discovered dead at Kumar's residence in Kollam on June 21, 2021, under unexplained circumstances.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    In the dowry killing case of his wife Vismaya, the Additional Sessions Court in Kollam district sentenced Kiran Kumar to ten years in jail. Vismaya's husband, Kiran Kumar, was also fined Rs 12.5 lakh by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court. Vismaya's parents have decided to ask the Supreme Court to sentence Kiran to life in jail.

    On Tuesday, Kiran Kumar requested the court to spare him the maximum sentence because he was the main provider for his elderly parents. When asked if he had anything to say, Kiran answered that his father suffered from memory loss and that if he was imprisoned, his mother would be left without a support system. Kiran went on to explain that his mother had diabetes and high blood pressure. Kiran's counsel requested the court to spare him life in prison because of his age. 

    Kiran Kumar, an additional vehicle inspector with the state motor vehicle department, was found guilty on Monday in the dowry death of his wife, Vismaya V Nair, an ayurvedic medical student. The court held Kumar guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 304-B (dowry death), 306 (abetment to suicide), and 498-A (any intentional behaviour likely to lead the lady to commit herself).

    Vismaya was discovered dead at Kumar's residence in Kollam on June 21, 2021, under unexplained circumstances. Kumar was demoted as a result of the event.

    In May 2020, the couple will marry. Kumar was apparently dissatisfied with the couple's new automobile, which cost Rs 11 lakh and was given to them by Vismaya's father, Trivikraman Nair. Aside from the automobile, Trivikraman had given Kumar 1.25 acres of land and 100 sovereigns of gold as dowry when they married. Kumar, on the other hand, was accused of tormenting his wife, claiming he deserved better.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
