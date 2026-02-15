Visakhapatnam is hosting the International Fleet Review (IFR), with 71 ships (19 foreign) and representation from 65 nations for the Milan exercise. The President will review the fleet, which includes INS Vikrant, on February 18.

The International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to witness participation of 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Milan exercise. Ahead of the mega maritime event, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, shared key details regarding the scale and preparations for the review.

The IFR will be reviewed by the President at sea on February 18. A total of 71 ships will be participating in the event, arranged in six lines, including 19 foreign warships and 45 vessels from the Indian Navy. The remaining ships comprise the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research vessels.

Growth of Milan Naval Exercises

The Milan exercises, which began in 1995 with just four countries, have now expanded to involve 65 navies worldwide. India is set to host Milan 2026 once again.

City Parade and Key Participants

As part of the IFR celebrations, an International City Parade will also take place along Visakhapatnam's Beach Road on the evening of February 19. Seven to eight foreign bands will also perform in the event, with 45 contingents participating in the parade.

Notably, INS Vikrant has already arrived in Visakhapatnam and will be part of this grand IFR.

A Landmark Event for Naval Cooperation

India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition, which hosted 20 foreign navies, and reached new heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR, which welcomed navies from around the world. Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla emphasised the scale and significance of this event in strengthening international naval cooperation and showcasing India's maritime capabilities.

The mega event will mark a key step in operationalising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR, while highlighting India's indigenous naval capabilities and its commitment to being a Preferred Security Partner across regions.

Future Maritime Events in 2026

India will host three major international maritime events in Feb 2026 at Visakhapatnam, namely, the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 25 Feb 2026. This marks India's first simultaneous hosting of these major maritime events.

