One person was killed and two others severely injured after a building slab collapsed in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred during repair work while the building was being lifted with hydraulic jacks. Police have registered a case.

A building slab collapsed within the limits of New Port Police Station in Visakhapatnam, leaving one person dead and two others severely injured, officials said on Sunday.

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According to officials, the accident occurred while repair work was being carried out on the building.

Police launch probe

Speaking to ANI, New Port Circle Inspector Kameswar Rao explained the circumstances leading to the incident.

"Earlier, a photo studio was located here. The building had settled about two feet below its original level, and repair work was being carried out to lift it using hydraulic jacks. The accident occurred during these repair operations," he said.

He further confirmed the casualties, saying, "One person lost his life, and two others were injured in this incident. We have registered a case and are conducting an investigation," Kameswar Rao said.

Further investigation is underway.