A massive blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district killed at least 16 workers. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM M K Stalin expressed condolences. Rescue efforts are underway for the injured.

Leaders Express Condolences Over Tragic Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed her profound grief following a fatal accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu that claimed at least 16 lives. The Prime Minsiter extended his condolences to the families affected by the sudden blast. On X, he wrote, "The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest."

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Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his condolences and prayed for the recovery of all the injured individuals. "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident at Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said the Home Minister.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences on X post and said that, "I have requested the Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance".

16 Killed in Factory Explosion

At least 16 workers were killed in a massive blast reported in a fireworks unit situated in Kattanarpatti in the Virudunagar district.

Senior police officials said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, a firework unit near Kattanarpatti reportedly blasted. On receiving information from the public, police, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. Further, rescue efforts are underway. Rescued individuals were shifted to a nearby government hospital.

So far, 16 have died, and preliminary information says it's a licensed firework unit named "Vanaja Fireworks" that added the official. Vachakarapatti police are conducting an investigation into the incident. (ANI)