In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi highlighted India's rich astronomical heritage and the growing interest among youth. He also praised a Tamil Nadu teacher, Girija Amma, for raising Rs 40 lakh for the welfare of Indian soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's deep-rooted connection with astronomy, saying that navigation, calendars and festivals have long been linked to the sky and stars. Addressing the 134th edition of Mann Ki Baat, he noted that astronomy continues to inspire curiosity and exploration among the youth, with astronomy clubs rapidly gaining popularity across the country.

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Emphasising India's rich astronomical heritage, PM Modi said centuries-old observatories across the country stand as a testament to remarkable mathematical and scientific discoveries. He noted that astronomy has fascinated generations of Indians and continues to spark interest among young minds. "We Indians have always had a special fascination with astronomy. Centuries-old observatories still exist in our country, where amazing mathematical discoveries have been made. Whether it's navigation, the almanack, or our festivals, they're all connected to the sky and the stars. Astronomy has aroused curiosity in every generation, inspiring exploration, and today's youth also show a great deal of enthusiasm for it. You may have noticed that astronomy clubs are rapidly gaining popularity across the country," he said.

PM Modi Lauds Growing Interest in Astronomy

The Prime Minister said the growing interest in astronomy is visible from major cities to small towns, schools and public parks. Citing examples, he mentioned the Bangalore Astronomical Society, which conducts observation sessions and has launched initiatives to promote astronomy in rural areas. He also praised the innovative 30-hour astronomy course introduced by the 'Khastronomy Mandal' team. "Their activities are visible from big cities to small towns, from schools to parks. I learned about the Bangalore Astronomical Society, where observational sessions are held. This organisation has also launched a mission to popularise astronomy in rural areas. A team called 'Khastronomy Mandal' has launched a very innovative 30-hour course," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also underlined the appeal of stargazing, describing it as a unique and enriching experience. He highlighted the work of Astro Kerala, which organises night observation camps and workshops where participants learn to build telescopes and use star maps. He further lauded the Big Bang Astronomy Club of Rajkot for conducting astronomy events across locations ranging from the Gir forests to the Rann of Kutch. "Stargazing at night is a wonderful experience in itself. An organisation called Astro Kerala anises Night Observation Camps and workshops. Here, young people learn to make telescopes and use star maps. Big Bang Astronomy Club of Rajkot has organised many astronomy events from the Gir forests to the Rann of Kutch," he said.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contributions of Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, one of India's oldest astronomy institutions, which offers observational facilities along with book and telescope libraries. Additionally, he mentioned ISAAC, a student-led nationwide network that connects astronomy and astrophysics clubs, helping foster scientific curiosity and collaboration among young enthusiasts. "Jyotirvidya Parisanstha is also one of the oldest astronomy institutes. Apart from observational facilities, it also has a book library and a telescope library. I would also like to mention ISAAC. It is a student-led nationwide network that connects astronomy and astrophysics clubs," said PM Modi.

An Inspiring Story of Service

PM Modi also highlighted an inspiring initiative by a teacher from Tamil Nadu, Girija Amma, who mobilised thousands of students to contribute towards the welfare of Indian soldiers, saying such efforts reflect the spirit of service quietly taking shape across the country.

PM Modi recalled meeting a teacher, Girija Amma, in Nagercoil last month, nearly three decades after their first interaction. He said Girija Amma, who runs three educational institutions, including Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidhyalaya in Chennai, was inspired by Mann Ki Baat to launch a unique campaign in support of the nation's armed forces. "Last month, in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil, I met a teacher, who I also met nearly 3 decades ago - Girija Amma... She runs 3 schools, including Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidhyalaya in Chennai... Inspired by 'Mann Ki Baat', she took a pledge to contribute towards the welfare of the country's soldiers. For this, she motivated students from all her schools. She encouraged the children to contribute Re 1 every day for the brave soldiers of the nation, which means, every student contributed a total of Rs 365 per year and a cumulative of Rs 40 lakh was collected through these small contributions. Girija Amma handed over a cheque for the entire amount to me... I appreciate the students who contributed for our brave soldiers," said PM Modi.

"Something meaningful is happening across Bharat. Many times these efforts do not receive much attention... I urge all of you to take time to notice such efforts happening around you. Recognise the people who are doing good work for the society... If possible, become a part of a good cause yourself," he said. (ANI)