The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31 May 2026 1 PM draw has been announced with a ₹1 crore top prize. Ticket number has won the first prize in the Dear Government Lotteries series. Several other prizes were also distributed across categories, offering multiple winners in the draw.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad results for May 31, 2026, have been officially announced, bringing excitement to lottery participants across the country. The 1 PM draw, part of the widely followed Dear Government Lotteries series, featured a top prize of ₹1 crore.

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₹1 Crore Winning Ticket Revealed

As per the official results, ticket number 65D 98257 has won the first prize of ₹1 crore. The draw, released under the “Dear Wish Sunday ” edition, saw heavy participation from hopeful players aiming for the jackpot

Other Prize Categories Announced

Apart from the top winner, several other prizes were distributed across multiple categories, including second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes.

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 36388, 37427, 60512, 60892, 63724, 64823, 68978, 73067, 87067, 99789

3rd Prize (₹500): 0195, 1769, 3349, 3634, 4095, 5982, 6153, 6307, 8021, 9656

4th Prize (₹250): 0844, 1447, 1701, 3953, 4295, 4899, 6477, 7260, 8229, 9855

5th Prize (₹120): 0062, 0072, 0151, 0269, 0343, 0384, 0492, 0591, 1255, 1356, 1487, 1822, 1877, 2053, 2128, 2198, 2430, 2685, 2785, 2795, 2911, 3007, 3200, 3363, 3392, 3418, 3539, 3540, 3664, 3834, 3897, 3945, 4156, 4269, 4289, 4354, 4386, 4546, 4551, 4581, 4582, 4610, 4615, 4859, 5023, 5101, 5112, 5162, 5167, 5392, 5444, 5569, 5581, 5642, 5807, 5833, 5857, 6181, 6265, 6291, 6352, 6702, 6904, 7014, 7041, 7057, 7209, 7346, 7439, 7491, 7508, 7583, 7777, 7812, 7827, 7843, 7867, 7907, 7941, 8012, 8041, 8064, 8172, 8225, 8247, 8279, 8347, 8679, 8798, 8995, 9281, 9324, 9503, 9660, 9675, 9745, 9823, 9869, 9927, 9984

A large number of tickets across different series were awarded smaller cash prizes, giving multiple participants a chance to win.

Important Instructions for Winners

Lottery officials have advised all winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers using official government lottery notifications only. Prize claims must be submitted with the original ticket and valid identity proof within the specified time period.

Disclaimer : This article is intended for informational purposes only. Lottery results should always be verified through official Nagaland State Lottery government publications. We do not guarantee the accuracy of third-party or secondary sources, and we are not responsible for any discrepancies or losses arising from reliance on this information. Participants are advised to follow official guidelines before claiming any prize.