Punjab-born sprinter Gurindervir Singh Pannu impressed PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' after breaking the 100m national record. He shared his childhood journey and family's struggles, which inspired his historic run and qualification for the CWG.

Punjab-born sprinter Gurindervir Singh Pannu, who broke the national record by finishing the 100-metre sprint, impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by recounting his struggles, sacrifices and childhood journey that culminated in creating sporting history and highlights the growing standards in Indian athletics.

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PM Modi, in the 134th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', lauded the 25-year-old sprinter's achievement of finishing the men's 100m race in 100.09 seconds, a performance that secured his qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

An athlete's journey: From childhood dreams to national records

Responding to a question by Prime Minister Modi, Gurindervir narrated a childhood memory, which he said continues to motivate him even today. "There is a funny story from my childhood. Once, while I was watching TV, my mother turned it off and told me it was time to study. I told her, 'Alright, you won't let me watch TV now, but a day will come when you will be looking for me on the screen, proud to see your son running.' It brings me immense joy that she now watches me compete on television," Gurindervir told the Prime Minister.

The sprinter who serves in the Indian Navy said his father and grandfather were athletes and played a pivotal role in inspiring him to take up sports. "My father and grandfather were athletes. In our culture, we clean our homes during festivals like Diwali or the New Year. I used to love cleaning my father's trophies and medals, and would eagerly ask him where he won them, what the photos were from, and how he helped his team win," said Singh.

Recalling his family's struggles, the 25-year-old said, "We are a middle-class family, Sir. My father used to play volleyball but had to give up sports due to financial hardships at home. Since his own dream remained unfulfilled, he envisioned it through me, hoping his son would achieve it. I used to listen to stories about how hard Milkha Singh trained and promised my father that I would fulfil his dream one day. He would remind me that dreams don't just come true--they require immense grind and hard work," he said.

The athlete further shared how his passion for sprinting developed over time. "Inspired, I told him I wanted to pursue a sport too. I started joining him for his morning runs, where he began teaching me everything he had learned. My interest grew further after witnessing Usain Bolt break the world record. There is a funny story from my childhood. Once, while I was watching TV, my mother turned it off and told me it was time to study. I told her, 'Alright, you won't let me watch TV now, but a day will come when you will be looking for me on the screen, proud to see your son running.' It brings me immense joy that she now watches me compete on television," said Gurindervir.

Gurindervir also shared that he routinely faced doubts from critics who claimed that Indian athletes simply did not possess the body required to excel in global short-sprint events.

PM Modi congratulates record-breakers

During the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi lauded the achievements of both Gurindervir Singh and athlete Animesh Kujur for their record-breaking performances. "A few days ago, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. During this, four national records were broken in four different events. Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar made new records in different categories. I congratulate them wholeheartedly," the Prime Minister said.

"Within just two days, the national record in the 100-metre race was broken three times. The two athletes who achieved this remarkable feat are Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur. I thought that this time in 'Mann Ki Baat', let us talk to these two athletes," he added. (ANI)