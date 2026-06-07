Punjab's government has ordered a major IAS cadre reshuffle. Key moves include Manvesh Singh Sidhu getting additional charge of PIDB MD and Girish Dayalan being transferred to Special Secretary, Jails. Other senior officers also received new roles.

The Punjab Government has ordered a significant reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, reallocating key responsibilities among senior officers and assigning several additional charges to streamline administrative functioning. Under the orders issued on Saturday by Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, senior IAS officer Manvesh Singh Sidhu (2004 batch), who is serving as Administrative Secretary, Labour, Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation, and Commissioner, Roopnagar Division, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB). He replaces Girish Dayalan in the role.

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In a major move, Girish Dayalan (2011 batch) has been shifted from his current responsibilities as Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Managing Director of The Punjab State Cooperative Bank, PIDB, and MARKFED to become Special Secretary, Jails. Sanyam Aggarwal (2012 batch), presently Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Chief Executive Officer of the State Health Agency, and Nodal Officer for the anti-drug campaign, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, and Managing Director, The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Ltd., following Dayalan's transfer.

Further Appointments in the Reshuffle

The government has also assigned Vishesh Sarangal (2013 batch), Special Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology, with the additional charge of Managing Director, MARKFED.

Among other changes, Sakshi Sawhney (2014 batch), Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab, has been appointed Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, while retaining her existing responsibilities as NHM Mission Director and Chief Administrator of the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA). Meanwhile, Preeti Yadav (2014 batch), Special Secretary, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary, Expenditure (Finance Department).

Directive for Immediate Implementation

The Personnel Department has directed all officers concerned to assume their new assignments immediately, while departments have been instructed to make internal arrangements for work relating to posts that have fallen vacant following the transfers. (ANI)