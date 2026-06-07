Former Himachal RERA chief Shrikant Baldi rejected an FIR by retired CS Sanjay Gupta as 'false and malicious,' linking it to his criticism of Gupta's actions in the Chester Hills land case, which he alleges involved illegal orders.

The controversy surrounding the Chester Hills land case and the registration of an FIR against former Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chairman and former Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi intensified, with Baldi strongly rejecting the criminal case lodged against him by recently retired Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and describing it as a "false, baseless and malicious" attempt to silence criticism.

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In a detailed statement on Saturday, Baldi said the FIR registered on May 30, 2026, the day Gupta retired from service, was linked to a press statement he had issued on April 12 questioning Gupta's actions in connection with the Chester Hills project in Solan district. Baldi alleged that Gupta had passed two orders in the matter that were subsequently found to be without jurisdiction and contrary to law.

The Chester Hills Land Dispute

At the centre of the dispute is a land transaction linked to the Chester Hills housing project in Solan. According to Baldi, an inquiry conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Solan, had reportedly found prima facie violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act involving the purchase of around 274 bighas of land.

Baldi claimed the inquiry report indicated that the land was allegedly acquired through a benami transaction in the name of an individual whose financial capacity did not correspond with the scale of the purchase. He further alleged that while proceedings were pending before the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Gupta, as Chief Secretary, stayed the action through an order passed on December 6, 2025. According to Baldi, the state government has since reversed that decision and directed the Deputy Commissioner to proceed in accordance with the law under Section 118.

Baldi also referred to an order passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on April 20, 2026, which, according to him, quashed a revision order issued by Gupta in the same matter after holding that he lacked jurisdiction to hear the revision petition.

Baldi Cites Past Allegations Against Gupta

Responding to the defamation allegations levelled against him, Baldi defended his earlier description of Gupta as an officer of "doubtful integrity" and cited a number of past and recent allegations and investigations involving the retired bureaucrat.

Among the matters referred to by Baldi was a 1996 vigilance case registered when Gupta was serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pooh. According to Baldi, the case involved allegations relating to procurement irregularities under the Desert Development Project and included charges of criminal conspiracy and falsification of records.

Baldi further referred to a 2009 vigilance case in which Gupta was arrested while serving as Managing Director of the General Industries Corporation (GIC). He claimed vigilance officials had intercepted Gupta's vehicle and recovered cash, following which he was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The former Chief Secretary also cited recent criticism by CPI(M) leaders regarding decisions taken during Gupta's association with the power sector, including allegations concerning transformer procurement and transmission line contracts. Baldi additionally pointed to remarks made by senior BJP MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on March 27, 2026, when allegations relating to Gupta's tenure in the power sector were raised on the floor of the House.

Baldi alleged that the FIR filed against him was intended to divert attention from larger issues connected to the Chester Hills matter and other allegations that have surfaced against Gupta over the years. "What could be a bigger question on integrity than corruption allegations being raised on the floor of the Assembly, historical vigilance cases and judicial scrutiny of official orders?" Baldi said in his statement. He maintained that his comments were based on matters already in the public domain and denied any intention to defame Gupta.

Gupta's Complaint and FIR Registration

The FIR was registered by Shimla Police following a complaint filed by former Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, who alleged that Baldi had made false, malicious and defamatory statements that harmed his reputation through public statements and media dissemination. Gupta has accused Baldi of deliberately circulating baseless allegations against him and sought legal action under relevant provisions of law.

Escalating Confrontation

The dispute has now escalated into a high-profile confrontation between two retired top bureaucrats, with the Chester Hills land issue, questions surrounding administrative decisions, and competing allegations of misconduct becoming intertwined.

The matter is also being examined in various legal forums, while political parties have continued to raise questions regarding the land transaction and related administrative actions.

No detailed response from Gupta to Baldi's latest allegations was immediately available. The allegations and counter-allegations made by both sides remain matters of dispute and are subject to legal proceedings.