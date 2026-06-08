Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has allocated portfolios to his Council of Ministers following the BJP's 2026 election win. Sarma retains key departments like Home and PWD, while ministers like Ashok Singhal and Jayanta Mallabaruah get Health and Finance.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the allocation of portfolios among members of the Council of Ministers following approval from the Governor of Assam. The Chief Minister retained key departments, including Home & Political, Public Works Department (Buildings & National Highways), PWD (Roads), Power, Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery, in addition to departments not assigned to any other minister.

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Assam Council of Ministers: Portfolio Allocation

According to the allocation, Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been given charge of Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Minorities & Development. Ashok Singhal will continue to oversee Health & Family Welfare along with Medical Education & Research. Bimal Borah has been entrusted with Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, and Act East Policy Affairs, while Biswajit Daimary will head Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports & Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, and Indigenous & Tribal Faith & Culture. Jayanta Mallabaruah has been assigned the Finance, Environment & Forest, and Mines & Minerals departments. Kaushik Rai will oversee Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Housing & Urban Affairs, and Cooperation. Keshab Mahanta has been allocated Revenue & Disaster Management, Science, Technology & Climate Change, and General Administration. Krishnendu Paul will handle Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas, and Barak Valley Development. Nilima Devi has been entrusted with Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery, while Pijush Hazarika has been given charge of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs. Ranoj Pegu will continue to oversee School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), and Information Technology. Susanta Borgohain has been assigned to the Water Resources and Judicial departments.

Sharing the details on X, Sarma extended his best wishes to the ministers and expressed confidence that the Council of Ministers would continue working with dedication and commitment for the welfare and development of Assam.

With the approval of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, I am pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam, as follows: 1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister- Home & Political PWD (Buildings &… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 8, 2026 "I extend my best wishes to all my colleagues in the Council of Ministers. I am confident that, working together with dedication and commitment, we will continue to serve the people of Assam and further accelerate the journey of progress and prosperity of our State", the Chief Minister said.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Results

The BJP secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections 2026, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. The BJP created history in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies secured 102 votes against 75 of 2021, with the BJP securing 82 votes with 18 new seats added to its 2021 and 2024 by-election resultant seats. AGP secured 10 seats, BOPF secured 10 seats, taking NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)