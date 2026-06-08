Following a high-level meeting, the INDIA bloc unveiled a five-point strategy to challenge the government on electoral integrity, NEET, and the economy. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav asserted opposition unity, challenging the BJP's electoral dominance.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, asserted the collective strength of the opposition following an INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media, Yadav emphasised that the alliance has reached a consensus on five key national issues and remains united in its resolve to advocate for them in the days ahead. The RJD leader took a sharp dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), challenging the party's electoral dominance. "There has been consensus on five issues, and we are all united in raising them," he said. Directly questioning the current electoral process, Yadav added, "If the election is held using ballot papers, the BJP won't stand a chance."

INDIA Bloc's Five-Point Strategy

Following a high-level meeting of the INDIA bloc, the opposition coalition has unveiled a comprehensive five-point strategy to challenge the government on issues ranging from electoral integrity to national crises. The alliance reaffirmed its unity and established a roadmap for coordinated action in the coming months.

Top of the agenda is the question of electoral fairness. The alliance reached a consensus to formally petition the Chief Justice of India regarding serious concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged manipulation of voter lists. The bloc intends to submit this letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest opportunity.

In light of the widespread irregularities impacting millions of students, the INDIA bloc has collectively demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. The leaders characterised the current state of NEET and CBSE examinations as a "betrayal" of the country's youth, placing the responsibility squarely on the Minister's tenure.

The coalition also raised the alarm over the nation's pressing economic challenges. Citing skyrocketing unemployment, rising inflation, and the plight of the farming community, the INDIA bloc urged the Central government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to address these urgent public concerns.

Roadmap for Future Collaboration

To ensure sustained pressure, the alliance has institutionalised a routine for collaboration. Moving forward, the INDIA bloc will hold formal meetings every two months, with the next session scheduled to take place in Hyderabad this August.

Furthermore, the bloc announced a heightened level of parliamentary coordination for the upcoming monsoon session. To ensure a unified front, leaders will conduct daily morning coordination meetings at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Key Leaders in Attendance

A major gathering of the INDIA bloc took place today at the Constitution Club of India, bringing together leaders from 23 political parties to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and coordinated response to current political challenges.

The high-profile meeting saw a significant turnout of top-tier opposition leadership. Congress was represented by a robust contingent, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present through Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also marked their presence to reinforce the alliance's united front. Key regional leaders, including National Conference's Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, attended the conclave to participate in the discussions. The Left parties were represented by D Raja (CPI) and John Brittas (CPI-M). The meeting also saw the presence of former Congress leader Kapil Sibal and representatives from regional allies such as MDMK and VCK.

While the majority of the leadership gathered in person, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the deliberations virtually, ensuring their party's active participation in the strategic discussions. (ANI)