Viral video: Woman does somersault in Bengaluru metro coach, netizens react

Misha Sharma chose a metro coach as the stage for her somersault performance, capturing the moment in a shared Instagram video. The clip unveils a partly filled metro coach, with Sharma showcasing her skills amidst the passengers.

A video of a woman performing gymnastics inside the metro has gone viral. The woman identified as Misha Sharma chose an unusual location to showcase her somersault skills - inside a metro coach.

Sharma, an athlete, filmed her performance and uploaded a video on Instagram. The opening scene of the video depicts a somewhat packed metro coach with some passengers standing and others seated. She moves to a location that is noticeably less congested and starts to demonstrate her gymnastic skills.

She did a somersault in a metro coach and shared a video of the same on Instagram. The clip has obviously gone viral online but social media users were not that impressed.

Also Read | WATCH: Dramatic videos of DRDO drone TAPAS crashing during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga go viral

The video has received 45,000 likes and 5.2 lakh views on social media since it was posted. Some praised Sharma's skills, while others expressed their disapproval, stating that the metro is not an appropriate place for such acts.

"You're the best," said a user. "Amazing," commented another person. Another user wrote: "Itni ache gymnast ho play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places."

Another user said, "Itni ache gymnast ho play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places (You are such a good gymnast, play for India in Olympics instead of wasting ur time and energy in public places)."

Also Read | Delhi shocker: Govt officer raped friend's minor daughter for months, wife gave victim abortion pills

"Superb se bhi duper....," commented another user. Another user wrote, "It is illegal to do such acts inside the metro or other public transportations. Be careful."

This is not the first time a video like this has garnered media attention. Filming of reels on Delhi metro's premises has led to controversies and attracted authorities' attention.

Notably, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation requested passengers not to record movies inside Delhi Metro trains using a well-known meme template earlier this year. It said in Hindi, "Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble)." Every passenger must take care to avoid acting in a way that annoys other travellers. "DMRC's flying squads regularly travel all across the network to detect such activity," the transporter said.

Also Read | UP Muslim couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour's daughter