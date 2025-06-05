On World Environment Day, Urban Adda 2025 wrapped up three days of intense discussions and inspiring ideas to make Indian cities greener, safer, and more people-friendly. Held at the India Habitat Centre from June 3-5, the summit brought together over 100 speakers, 30 sessions, and 600 participants from across the country.

Organised by the Raahgiri Foundation with ICCT and GuruJal, and supported by Nagarro, Urban Adda served as a platform to rethink transport, public health, urban design, and climate justice.

Day 1: Cycling, cleaner air, safer streets

On World Bicycle Day, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya opened the event by stressing that cycling must become a national habit, not a class-based choice. He recalled biking to Parliament himself.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh announced that Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 would be launched next month, focusing on safer last-mile connectivity, legal reforms, and zero bus shortages.

Sessions reimagined roads as "complete streets", while traffic police from Gurugram unveiled the 'Traffic Warriors' initiative to reward responsible road behaviour. A lively Youth Adda saw students share innovative ideas for inclusive urban spaces.

Day 2: Women’s safety, electric mobility, and cultural power

Actor and wellness entrepreneur Pooja Bedi led the session on Gender, Mobility, and Livelihoods. Bedi, in her fiery address, described women’s commute in cities as a “Survival Olympics.” She called for safer public transport and more respectful infrastructure.

Rural development was also highlighted. Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore shared how daytime farming, made possible through rural electrification, has improved livelihoods in 22 districts.

The day's key focus was on Electric Vehicle (EV) localisation, where companies like JSW MG Motors and Bluwheelz stressed that India’s EV policies must be market-led and people-first. Waste management talks called for circular systems instead of the old “collect and dump” model.

Urban culture was also celebrated—with sessions on heritage, storytelling, and creativity as tools for inclusive development.

Clean transport, policy action, and environment-first governance

Falling on World Environment Day, the final day saw policy-makers, researchers, and city planners focus on sustainable mobility and climate resilience.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, said pollution costs Delhi ₹1 lakh crore and cuts 6.3 years of life expectancy. He urged a “war on pollution” with steps like electrifying all two- and three-wheelers and cleaning up small industries.

A major EV emissions report by ICCT and IIT Roorkee was released. Rajesh Verma, CAQM Chairperson, said India’s vehicles have increased 21 times since 1981, but roads haven't kept up. “We need behaviour change, not just technology,” he stressed.

The Public Transport Governance session co-hosted with IIT Delhi revealed new incentives for 50,000 e-buses by 2050. Experts like Prof. Geetam Tiwari advocated for cycling as the main option for short-distance trips.

Two tools were launched to support sustainable cities:

Rainwater Harvesting Calculator

Ecological Baseline Report for Damdama

The day ended with an MoU between CAQM and Raahgiri Foundation to set up a Dust Mitigation Resources Lab for NCR cities, inspired by Gurugram’s “Janpath Model”.

A vision for India’s urban future

Throughout the summit, there was a shared belief that cities must be designed for people, not just traffic or profits. From gender equity to climate tech, Urban Adda 2025 proved that urban transformation needs heart, science, and bold action.