    UP Muslim couple beaten to death with iron rods after son elopes with neighbour's daughter

    A man and his wife were killed after being allegedly attacked with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Sitapur district on Friday evening, police said. The couple died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled from the spot.

    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    A couple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods and sticks by their neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Friday. Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Chakresh Mishra said that the couple — identified as Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha — was allegedly murdered in their village Rajeypur under the Hargaon Police Station area.

    The couple died on the spot in the attack by the members of a neighbouring household, who later fled the scene. Police forces have been deployed in the village to nab the accused.

    Mishra claims that Abbas' son eloped with a girl from the nearby home. "According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple and Shaukat Rampal's daughter Ruby had an affair. Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He again abducted and married Ruby in June," Chakresh Mishra said.

    The SP said that since Abbas' son had only recently been freed from prison, some family members of the girl had plotted this attack on the couple. 

    A case has been registered in this matter under the relevant sections and an investigation is underway. Reportedly, three main accused have been arrested and the search for the two more is on.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
