Polling for Tripura Village Council elections began peacefully with a 25% turnout by 10 AM in Teliamura RD Block amid a festive atmosphere. Polling is on for 2,950 seats with 8,176 candidates and 6.65 lakh voters across 1,095 stations.

Polling for the Tripura Village Council elections commenced peacefully at 7:00 AM on Monday, recording a 25 per cent voter turnout across the Teliamura RD Block by 10:00 AM. A festive atmosphere prevailed as long queues of voters were seen at various polling stations to cast their votes.

As the day progresses, voter turnout is steadily increasing. Polling is being conducted peacefully at various polling centres under the Teliamura RD Block of Tripura.

According to the BDO and Returning Officer of Teliamura Block, a total of 25 per cent of voting has been completed till 10 AM across all polling centres under Teliamura RD Block.

State-wide Polling and Election Statistics

Meanwhile, the voting for the Village Committee (VC) elections also began at 7 am today in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area, at New Mandai Girls High School in West Tripura district.

The Tripura State Election Commission had said on Sunday that all administrative, procedural and security arrangements had been completed for the polls.

According to the Commission, polling is being held for 2,950 seats across 587 Village Committees. Of the total 4,597 seats, 1,644 have been declared uncontested, while three seats remain vacant due to a lack of nominations.

As many as 8,176 candidates are in the fray, and around 6.65 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes at 1,095 polling stations where contests are being held.

Ballot papers in white, light pink, light green and light blue are being used for different seats to help voters identify them during polling.

Elaborate Security Arrangements

The Commission has deployed 74 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the state, besides around 8,977 personnel of the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

More than 1,500 senior security officials have also been assigned supervisory duties.

Around 7,458 polling personnel, organised into 1,243 teams, have been deployed for the exercise.