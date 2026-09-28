SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged a larger conspiracy behind the LPU protests, claiming armed outsiders were found on campus. He targeted the AAP government, accusing it of orchestrating events to divert attention from corruption allegations.

Badal Alleges 'Larger Conspiracy'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged a “larger conspiracy” behind the protests at Lovely Professional University (LPU), claiming that outsiders carrying weapons and walkie-talkies were found inside the campus amid protests that turned violent.

In a post on X, Badal said that students had apprehended the alleged outsiders and questioned the police over the action taken following their arrest. “It is shocking that goons carrying walkie-talkies and weapons were found inside LPU - and it was the brave students who nabbed them and got them arrested. Those apprehended are outsiders, which establishes that this is a larger conspiracy. I want to ask, where have police filed the FIR after the arrest?” Badal said.

Targets AAP Govt Over Unrest

Badal also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that the developments were part of a broader political conspiracy. “This is not new for AAP. We saw the same pattern in Malerkotla where @AamAadmiPartyleader Naresh Yadav was involved in holy Quran Sharif's sacrilege and was sentenced to jail,” he said.

He further alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi leaders were attempting to divert public attention from issues raised during Enforcement Directorate raids. “@ArvindKejriwal and his Delhi leaders are now trying to distract and deceive Punjabis with such incidents to divert attention from the recent revelations made during the ED raids about the Rs 10,000 crore scam and the fact that his cabal is illegally occupying Govt bungalows in Chandigarh and trying to run Punjab by proxy,” he said.

Badal also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the handling of the LPU unrest. “Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann has once again failed Punjab. His primary duty was to ensure peace and security, but he has completely abdicated his responsibility. Instead of protecting students, he is misusing the state machinery for political gains,” he said.

Background of Violent Protests

The allegations come amid protests at LPU in Phagwara following reports circulating on social media about the alleged rape of a university student inside girl’s hostel. The protests escalated on Sunday, with clashes, vandalism and vehicles being set on fire, prompting a heavy deployment of police personnel.

Police have said that the investigation into the alleged incident is underway to ascertain the facts. Authorities have not confirmed whether the alleged rape took place inside the university campus, while the identity of the accused is yet to be established. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown persons.

CM Orders Probe, Situation Peaceful

Meanwhile, Mann on Monday ordered strict action against those responsible in connection with the LPU matter and directed Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and assess the situation. According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office, Mann directed the DGP to personally take stock of the situation at the university.

Current Campus Situation

The situation at LPU was reported to be peaceful on Monday morning, with students leaving the campus after the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Harinder Gill said there were no protests on campus and that police had made large-scale deployments at all gates. “The situation has been peaceful since last night. The University Administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night. The situation is peaceful. There is no protesting or anything as of now. We have made a large-scale deployment of Police at all gates of the campus,” Gill said.

Earlier, Punjab Police conducted a flag march at LPU. ADGP Fayaz Farooqui said more than 2,000 personnel had been deployed to maintain security and law and order. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh also said reports of disturbances inside hostels were rumours and that all hostels had been checked. (ANI)