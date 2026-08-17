Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a 120-metre double-lane RCC bridge over Sher Nala in Nainital at a cost of ₹9.93 crore, aiming to improve connectivity and reduce monsoon-related travel disruptions.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off a newly constructed bridge over Sher Nala in a programme organised on Sunday, August 16, which will greatly improve connectivity on the Haldwani-Chorgalia-Sitarganj road stretch in Nainital district. The 120 metre double lane RCC concrete bridge has been constructed with an investment of ₹9.93 crore.

The new bridge will make commuting safer and easier not only for the locals but also for tourists, especially during the monsoon when the water level in Sher Nala increases drastically.

Sher Nala Bridge: 120 Metre Bridge Now Open to Traffic

The new bridge being inaugurated is a double lane RCC concrete bridge, which stretches over 120 metres. This project has been taken up to address the long-standing connectivity problem on the Haldwani-Chorgalia-Sitarganj road.

Sher Nala becomes swollen due to heavy rainfall often, which leads to disturbance in traffic flow. The newly constructed bridge will help in reducing the problems of traffic disturbances.

CM Dhami Meets Locals in Chorgalia

Prior to flagging off the newly constructed bridge, the chief minister visited Government Inter College, Lakhanmandi, in Chorgalia. He met the locals and heard their concerns.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to give due attention to the complaints of the citizens and to make sure that they get their complaint redressed in time. He also made it clear that it is not necessary that people keep visiting the government offices for the routine work again and again.

Dhami has called for a more accountable administrative mechanism that takes care of the concerns of the citizens within a reasonable period of time.

Officials and Public Representatives Greet the CM

Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, Lalkuan MLA Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, District Panchayat Chairperson Deepa Darmawal, District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Ryal and Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Manjunath TC were among the officials and public representatives who received Dhami at the helipad.

Development Meet Held in Gaulapar by Dhami

The Chief Minister had also participated in the development meet held at Nandaur Garh Palace in Gaulapar, Nainital, in which the elected representatives took part.

Posting on X, Dhami has said that the discussion held during the meet had concerned regional development as well as organizational strength and dedication towards public service.