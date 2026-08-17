The suspicious deaths of a 33-year-old Bengaluru man and his five-year-old son have raised serious questions, with police detaining the wife for questioning as the family alleges foul play. The post-mortem awaits.

Bengaluru police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 33-year-old man and his five-year-old son after the father’s wife was detained for questioning. Their family has alleged foul play, while the exact cause of death awaits post-mortem findings.

Father And Five-Year-Old Son Found Dead

The incident was reported from Gudde Basavapura near Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru North taluk. The deceased have been identified as Abhinandan, 33, and his five-year-old son, Yaduveer.

According to the information available, Abhinandan returned home on Sunday night and went to sleep with his son. However, when the family checked on them the following morning, both were found dead.

Police reached the house after being alerted and began examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Injuries Raise Questions, Wife Detained

Investigators reportedly noticed injury marks on Abhinandan’s body, while blood was seen coming from his ear. His wife, Harini, 26, was reportedly in another room when the bodies were discovered.

When questioned about the bleeding, Harini allegedly told the family that Abhinandan’s ear had been bleeding the previous night and that she had applied turmeric to it.

The deceased man’s family has also made allegations against Harini, claiming that she had previously left home without informing relatives and stayed elsewhere for around three months. However, these allegations have not been independently established.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Abhinandan’s family has alleged that the father and son may have been poisoned or strangled, but police have not confirmed either possibility. Harini has been detained for questioning as investigators work to establish what happened inside the house.

The post-mortem report is expected to provide crucial evidence about the cause of the deaths. Police are also examining statements from family members and other available evidence before determining whether the case is murder.