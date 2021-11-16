  • Facebook
    Teachers embarrass Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on stage (WATCH)

    Ashok Gehlot was given a reality check in public with regard to corruption in the transfer and posting of teachers. 

    Viral video Teachers embarrass Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on stage
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
    The Congress party on Tuesday suffered a major embarrassment in Rajasthan when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was given a reality check in public with regard to corruption in the transfer and posting of teachers. Addressing a teachers' felicitation ceremony in Jaipur, Gehlot pointed out how prior to his taking power teachers had to approach the local Member of Legislative Assembly or a state minister and pay to stop a transfer or posting. The chief minister boasted that the situation was no more the same. 

    Seeking approval of the teachers who were attending the felicitation event, Gehlot went on to ask them if they (teachers) had to pay for a transfer. In response, much to the chief minister's chagrin,  the gathering replied, "Yes, we have to pay." An embarrassed Gehlot repeated his query, but once again received the same answer. To which, the chief minister is heard saying sarcastically, 'Kamaal hai' (wonderful).

    A 20-second video of the incident has now gone viral and threatening to snowball into a major political controversy. In an attempt to save his face, Chief Minister Gehlot promised to look into the matter. (watch the video below).

    Stating that he was surprised to know that teachers still had to pay for transfers and postings, the chief minister said that transfer policy needs to be relooked at, and perhaps even changed. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra, who was present on the stage when Gehlot was left red-faced, tried to offer clarification to the chief minister. However, Gehlot said he would discuss the issue with him later.

    Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the incident as a validation of the state of affairs in Rajasthan under Gehlot. The BJP also said that it indicated the rampant corruption which was happening right under the chief minister's nose. State Education Minister Dotasara, after a one-on-one meeting with the chief minister later, informed media persons that the policy for the transfer of teachers will be scrapped and a new scheme will be brought in its place with the tenure of the current government.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 7:37 PM IST
