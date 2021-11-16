  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Average income of an individual increases by 6.7% with every year of education in India: Study

    According to the survey, females outperform boys in this respect, with each additional year of schooling resulting in an 8.6 percent increase in women's monthly earnings, while males receive a 6.1 percent increase.

    Average income of individual increases by 6 7pc with every year of education Study gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 5:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A recent report, 'Why the government needs to invest in young people's health, education, and well-being,' commissioned by the NGO Population Foundation of India, states that every extra year of education raises a person's annual income by roughly 6.7%. Based on secondary data research, it was discovered that each extra year of schooling in India raises a person's average salary by around 6.7%. According to the survey, females outperform boys in this respect, with each additional year of schooling resulting in an 8.6 percent increase in women's monthly earnings, while males receive a 6.1 percent increase.

    The survey also discovered that every penny invested in completing a school education is predicted to yield an economic value ranging from Rs 4.5 to Rs 8.2 in terms of future earnings for each individual. According to the report, the entire cost of creating sufficient mental health facilities for teenagers over the next six years will be Rs 8,134 crore. According to the findings, an additional Rs 2,745 crore will be required each year to pay treatment expenditures. According to the study, the cost of supplying iron and folic acid pills to school-aged boys and girls and out-of-school teenage girls would be almost Rs 3,000 crore per year.

    Also Read | People who sit a lot may suffer from depression, anxiety, claims study

    Speaking on teenage mental health difficulties, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Bibek Debroy stated a severe shortage of statistics since most instances are under-reported owing to the stigma associated with such illnesses. He also stressed the importance of moving quickly to capitalise on India's demographic dividend. Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, emphasised the need to work together with various government and civil society organisations to promote adolescent development.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea bail plea-dnm

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

    Video Icon
    As Sri Lanka chases Ravana's 'Pushpak Vimana'; interest takes flight in India as well

    Sri Lanka chases Ravana's 'Pushpak Vimana'; interest takes flight in India as well

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: PM Modi hails Purvanchal Expressway as a symbol of development, says adds to IAF's power

    Video Icon
    Kartarpur Corridor all set to reopen from tomorrow ahead of Guru Purab-dnm

    Kartarpur Corridor all set to reopen from tomorrow ahead of Guru Purab

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, 2 others denied bail after witnesses's statements report-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra, 2 others denied bail after witnesses’ statements report

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea bail plea-dnm

    Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC dismisses Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea

    Video Icon
    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look RCB

    Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look

    Video Icon
    WhatsApp to roll out new features soon for Android iOS Details inside gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out new features soon for Android, iOS; Details inside

    Video Icon
    Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work SCJ

    'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: Kane Williamson to be retained by SunRisers Hyderabad? David Warner gives hint-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kane Williamson to be retained by SunRisers Hyderabad? David Warner gives hint

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon