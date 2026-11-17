A father took his son to an overcrowded general compartment on an Indian Railways train to teach him a lesson about gratitude and empathy after the boy complained about travelling in 3AC. The video of the experience went viral, earning praise from netizens for its unique approach to parenting.

A father’s unusual parenting lesson has caught the attention of social media after he took his young son to an overcrowded general compartment on an Indian Railways train. The boy's complaint about traveling in a third AC (3AC) coach rather than his customary first or second class accommodation led to the ruling. The father posted a video of his youngster navigating the packed general section on Instagram. There were individuals sitting and reclining on berths, the floor, and even in the vestibule sections of the crammed carriage.

The father explained that the family's urgent Diwali trip plans prevented them from obtaining higher-class tickets, which is why he took this action.

“My son was uncomfortable in 3rd AC since he usually travels in 1st or 2nd class, and we couldn’t get upper-class tickets due to urgent Diwali travel. To give my most understanding child perspective, I took him to see a general compartment,” he wrote.

According to the father, his goal was to teach his kid that people should not be treated based on their comfort or circumstances. Additionally, he want to impart to him the idea that everyone should be treated with respect, regardless of their socioeconomic situation. “I wanted him to know that in an urgent situation, it is okay to prioritise the situation and not the comfort. We are all equal and play our roles in this world,” he explained.

The father went on to discuss his opinions on income, social standing, and the significance of raising kids without feeling superior or inferior. He said that he has seen affluent individuals who spoke foolishly and village children who were far smarter, demonstrating that IQ and wisdom are not always correlated with financial standing.

Watch Viral Video

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users responded favorably to the video, with many praising the father's effort to instill empathy and thankfulness in his child via a practical experience.

“Now that’s what parenting should be like,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Wow! Great example of parenting.”

“This type of parenting is rare nowadays. Kudos to you,” a third user said, while another added, “It is important to humble them down in their childhood.”