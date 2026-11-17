A tragic building collapse in Delhi's Jwala Nagar resulted in two deaths, including a child, and four injuries. Emergency teams, including NDRF, conducted rescue operations after the 40-year-old structure failed on Tuesday morning.

Two Killed, Four Injured in Old Building Collapse in Delhi's Jwala Nagar

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed and four others sustained injuries after an old building collapsed in Delhi's Jwala Nagar area on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Gali No. 6 under the jurisdiction of Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district at around 10 am, following which police, fire department personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and ambulance services rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the building collapse was received at Vivek Vihar police station at approximately 10:09 am, with information that some people were trapped under the debris. A total of six people were rescued from the building and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment with the assistance of CAT ambulances. Two of them, identified as three-year-old Laddu alias Devansh and 35-year-old Pintu, were brought dead to the hospital. The other injured persons were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22). Police said all six people were tenants residing in the building, which was owned by Surendar Singh. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are underway.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Geetanjali Khandelwal said the first-floor slab and girder of the building had collapsed and six people had been rescued so far. North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra noted the building was 40-50 years old and had allegedly been marked for evacuation due to its condition. Investigations into the cause, including potential vibrations from a nearby railway line, are ongoing.