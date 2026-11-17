BJP leader Prasad Lad has demanded that Sharad Pawar clarify his party's stance on Rohit Pawar's allegations against CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the aircraft crash that tragically led to the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

BJP Demands Clarity on Allegations Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad on Tuesday asked if NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule support party MLA Rohit Pawar's allegations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Rohit Pawar had alleged that Fadnavis had close ties with VSR Ventures founder VK Singh. He accused the Chief Minister of shielding VK Singh amid a probe into the aircraft crash that led to Ajit Pawar's death.

In an open letter shared on X, Prasad Lad asked NCP(SCP) leadership to clarify its position on Rohit Pawar's remarks. He posted, "Senior leader Hon. Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, you and MP Smt. Supriyatai Sule should clarify the party’s official position on Rohit Pawar’s press conference yesterday through a press conference, an official statement, a letter, or social media."

"If your party does not agree with the allegations Rohit Pawar made against Maharashtra’s popular Chief Minister, Hon. Devendra Fadvanis, you should clearly refute them. Otherwise, you should clearly state that the party supports the position put forward by Rohit Pawar," the BJP leader added.

Rohit Pawar has been alleging a "conspiracy" behind Ajit Pawar's death and on Monday, he demanded that the investigation into the aircraft crash be handed over from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Pawar appealed to CM Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into VK Singh and his company VSR.

However, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said that there has been no attempt to shield anyone amid the investigation into the aircraft crash. Kadam said, "Our position is clear. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also consistently maintained that Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) has been a close friend of his. This is a massive loss for our state. Those found guilty must face the strictest possible action; there is no attempt to shield anyone."

Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.