A video shows youths performing dangerous stunts from sunroofs and windows of luxury cars while making reels. The convoy blocked roads and endangered lives. Police issued challans and warned that traffic rule violations will not be tolerated.

A shocking video showing dangerous stunts by young men and women in moving luxury cars has gone viral on social media in Haryana'sFaridabad. The video, reportedly shot on Court Road and the stretch from Amrita Hospital towards Sector-29, has raised serious concerns about road safety and public behaviour.

In the viral video, several youths can be seen standing out of sunroofs, hanging halfway out of car windows and even sitting on the roofs of moving vehicles. The cars were moving together in a convoy, blocking the road and creating trouble for other drivers.

Youths seen hanging from windows and sunroofs

According to the video, nearly 12 cars were being driven together on the busy road. At least five of them were expensive luxury vehicles. Young men and women were seen enjoying themselves, recording reels and showing off without any concern for their own safety or the safety of others.

Some were hanging out of windows, while others stood upright through sunroofs as the cars moved. A few were seen sitting on top of cars, creating a highly dangerous situation on a public road.

Other vehicles on the road were forced to slow down. Many drivers struggled to overtake the convoy because the cars were moving together and blocking traffic.

Viral video reportedly shot on busy city road

The viral video is reportedly from Monday afternoon. It reportedly shows the road from Amrita Hospital towards Sector-29 in Faridabad. Earlier, a similar video had surfaced from Court Road in Sector-12, where youths were seen performing stunts in moving vehicles.

These repeated incidents have sparked anger and concern among residents, who say such behaviour puts innocent lives at risk.

In the video, several youths appear more focused on making social media reels than following traffic rules. They can be seen smiling, posing and recording videos while the cars are in motion.

There was no sign of safety measures. None of the youths appeared worried about falling, accidents or collisions. Their actions showed complete disregard for traffic rules and public safety.

Experts say such behaviour can lead to serious accidents, not only for those involved but also for pedestrians and other drivers on the road.

Police alert after video goes viral

After the video went viral, Faridabad police took immediate notice. Using the visible registration numbers in the footage, police issued postal challans to the vehicle owners.

So far, two vehicles have been fined Rs 5,500 each for dangerous driving and putting lives at risk, according to reports. Police officials confirmed that more action will follow.

CCTV footage being checked for more vehicles

District police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said that some vehicle numbers are not clearly visible in the video. To identify the remaining vehicles, police are checking CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Vehicle owners who have already been fined have been issued notices and asked to appear at the police station for questioning. Police have made it clear that traffic rule violations will not be tolerated, no matter who the driver is or how expensive the vehicle may be.

Police officials said such acts challenge law and order and show growing carelessness towards road safety. They warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking traffic rules or endangering lives.