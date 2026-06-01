A viral video from Spain has sparked widespread outrage after a police officer was seen pushing a retired teacher to the ground during a protest. The incident has triggered demands for an investigation and accountability.

A viral video from Valencia, Spain, has triggered a political controversy after it showed a National Police officer pushing a retired teacher to the ground during a protest outside the regional Ministry of Education. The incident took place amid ongoing demonstrations by teachers demanding better working conditions, salaries, and stronger support for public education.

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What Happened in the Viral Video?

The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows a police officer pushing a woman from behind during the protest. According to opposition politicians, the woman was a retired teacher who had joined the demonstration in support of educators. The forceful push caused her to fall to the ground, sparking criticism and raising questions about police conduct.

The protest was part of a larger movement that has been continuing for more than three weeks, with teachers organizing strikes and demonstrations in defense of public education in the Valencian region.

Why Was the Teacher Protesting?

Teachers have been demanding improved classroom conditions, better salaries, and more resources for public schools. Supporters say the retired teacher was peacefully participating in the protest and calling for better treatment of both educators and students.

However, authorities have not yet publicly explained the exact circumstances that led to the officer pushing her.