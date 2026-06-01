The United Doctors Front alleged its representatives were barred from a Parliamentary panel meeting on the NEET-UG exam. UDF Chairperson Lakshya Mittal said they were asked to wait outside and were not allowed to be a part of the discussion.

The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday alleged that its representatives were not allowed to participate in a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on the NEET UG exam, despite being listed among the witnesses in the official notice.

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Speaking to ANI, Lakshya Mittal, chairperson and president of UDF, said five representatives of the doctors' body had arrived at the Parliament House Annexe to attend the meeting on issues related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), but were asked to wait outside and were subsequently informed that they would not be part of the proceedings. "We were invited to attend the meeting on NEET and NTA. Five of our representatives went to attend the meeting. We were asked to wait in the waiting area. Committee Chairman Digvijaya Singh came and expressed regret. He informed us that the majority of MPs do not want UDF to attend and therefore we would not be part of the discussion," Mittal told ANI.

UDF Demands Dissolution of NTA

He said the organisation had sent the names of its representatives several days in advance and was disappointed over the development. "We had submitted the names of our representatives five to six days ago. We were offended by what happened. However, Digvijaya Singh sat with us and heard our concerns. We submitted our memorandum demanding that the NTA be dissolved and a new examination body be created through an Act of Parliament. Such a body should be accountable to Parliament. NTA is not accountable and lacks adequate auditing mechanisms," he said.

According to the official notice, representatives of the United Doctors Front and Dr (Major) Gulshan Garg were among the listed witnesses for discussions on "use of pen-and-paper testing versus computer-based testing (CBT)" and "views pertaining to NEET and NTA." Congress MP Digvijaya Singh chaired the committee meeting at the Parliament House Annexe. The panel discussed the merits of pen-and-paper examinations versus computer-based testing and issues concerning the NEET examination and the functioning of the NTA.

NEET-UG Controversy and NTA Scrutiny

The NTA has come under intense scrutiny following the NEET-UG controversy, which erupted after allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the medical entrance examination. The issue triggered nationwide protests by students and parents, prompting investigations by multiple agencies and intervention by the Supreme Court.

Government Announces Examination Reforms

The re- NEET-UG is scheduled to be held on June 21, as authorities seek to restore confidence in the country's largest medical entrance examination amid continuing debate over examination reforms and the future of the NTA. In response to concerns over the integrity of high-stakes entrance examinations, the government has announced a series of reforms in the examination system. The Ministry of Education has decided that NEET-UG will transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year, replacing the traditional pen-and-paper mode in a phased manner to enhance security and reduce the possibility of leaks and malpractice. (ANI)