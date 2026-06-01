Bhupesh Baghel said rising LPG, petrol, and diesel prices are severely affecting hotel, agriculture, and transport sectors, warning that inflation is just beginning. Congress hit out at PM Modi as commercial LPG cylinder prices were hiked again.

Baghel Warns of Rising Inflation, Impact on Key Sectors

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said rising LPG prices and reduced availability are severely affecting the hotel industry, while increasing petrol and diesel costs are hitting agriculture, construction, and transport. He warned that inflation is rising, stating that "this is just the beginning." Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "LPG prices in the country are rising, and on the other hand, their availability has also declined. As a result, the hotel industry has been severely affected... Inflation is on the rise, and the prices of petrol and diesel are also increasing... Today, agriculture, construction, and the transport sector are being devastated. This is just the beginning."

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Congress Slams PM Modi Over Price Hike

Earlier, Congress reiterated its "inflation man" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 42 in Delhi and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata. The opposition party, in an X post, said that the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 1,572 in the last five months.

Congress posted, "Inflation Man Modi has cracked the whip again. Today, he hiked the commercial cylinder by Rs 53.50. In the last 5 months, Modi has increased commercial cylinder prices like this: June 1: Rs 53.50, May 1: Rs 993, April 1: Rs 218, March 7: Rs 115, March 1: Rs 31, February 1: Rs 50, January 1: Rs 111. Total: Rs 1,571.50." "In just 5 months, the commercial cylinder has become about Rs 1,572 more expensive, and the year isn't even over yet. Modi's extraction continues," the post read.

New Commercial LPG Prices

The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3113.50, according to sources, while in Kolkata, the price of a cylinder will now be Rs 3255.50. The new prices will be effective from Monday, June 1.

The prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs 11, and will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

Centre Assures Sufficient Stock Amid Global Crisis

This comes amid a global energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict. The Union Petroleum Ministry has maintained that India has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas inventories.

On Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry, said that all our refineries are operating at an optimum level and LPG production is at an all-time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on the LPG distributorship.

The Centre has also asked the oil marketing companies to work out and have a minimum 30-day LPG reserve with them.