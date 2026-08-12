YSRCP's Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI probe into alleged DSC recruitment irregularities, citing over 32,000 complaints, paper leaks, and jobs being sold for lakhs.

YSRCP Demands Resignation, CBI Probe into DSC Irregularities

YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI probe into the DSC paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and injustice to meritorious candidates. He said the coalition government turned the District Selection Committee into a "Dining Selection Committee," distributing jobs to those backed by TDP leaders while more than 32,000 complaints were received over 16,000 recruitments. He said a SCERT employee who secured first rank was denied counselling, while a viral video showed a person demanding ₹15 lakh for a DSC job. G.O. Nos. 4 and 47 were brought in to facilitate irregular appointments and later withdrawn, he said.

Sports Quota Selections Also Under Scrutiny

Chandrasekhar also demanded a CBI probe into Sports Quota selections, stating that deserving national-level sportspersons were denied opportunities while politically connected candidates secured jobs. He said YSRCP would continue its agitation until Lokesh resigned, a CBI inquiry was ordered and justice was delivered to affected candidates.

Controversy Over Veligonda Project Compensation

On Veligonda, he said YSR and YS Jagan completed crucial works, including both tunnels. He condemned attempts to evict displaced families without completing R&R compensation, stating that nearly 1,100 names were still excluded from the award list. He warned that YSRCP would stand with the displaced families and lay siege to the Collectorate if justice was denied.

YS Jagan Leads State-Wide Protests

Earlier, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the Telugu Desam Party-led (TDP) Andhra Pradesh government over the alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, urging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respond to the concerns raised by students, youth and unemployed people.

In a post on X, Jagan Reddy on Monday said lakhs of students, youth, unemployed people and citizens participated in rallies organised by the YSRCP across Assembly constituencies, questioning the government over issues affecting their future."Lakhs of students, youth, unemployed, and people across the State participated in the rallies organised today by the YSR Congress Party in Assembly constituencies, strongly questioning the government over its wrongdoing and making the movement truly inspiring," Jagan wrote. (ANI)